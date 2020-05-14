Creating a Timeline to Standards Implementation | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska World Language Standards were approved by the Nebraska State Board of Education in September 2019. Educators around Nebraska have been working through the implementation process. Supporting resources and materials are found at the NDE WL Standards website.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.