Remote Access for Nevada Supreme Court Law Library Patrons

Nevada Supreme Court Law Library patrons can now access Lexis Advance and Westlaw Edge remotely to do legal research.

LexisNexis and Thomson Reuters have granted temporary virtual self-serve access to Lexis Advance and Westlaw Edge for Nevada Supreme Court Law Library patrons as they work remotely and practice social distancing.

Westlaw and LexisNexis is normally only available to patrons who visit the Law Library in-person and access the resources on patron computers.

Patrons can create a TEMPORARY ID to gain access to cases, statutes, briefs, pleadings, motions, company information, and secondary materials (treatises, law review articles, legal encyclopedias, etc.).