World´s First Cryptocurrency Fund of Funds Appoints First Asia Partner

Block Asset Management signs new strategic partnership with China based investment consultants LehmanBush

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Asset Management Sarl (BAM), the specialist Luxembourg Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) managing the worlds first Blockchain & Crypto Fund of Funds, have today announced a new strategic partnership with China based investment consultants LehmanBush. LehmanBush, who have offices in Shanghai, Beijing Gueangzhou & Hongkong, will be BAM’S exclusive partner in Asia and assist the company with brand awareness and research in the region and ultimately asset raising for their Blockchain & Crypto focussed Fund of Funds and Blockchain Multi Strategy Certificate.

BAM Founder & CEO Manuel De Luque Muntaner stated “We are delighted to be able to announce our strategic partnership with LehmanBush. We have been looking for a reputable partner in Asia for quite some time, a company capable of asset raising but one that also shares our core values and has an understanding and passion for the Blockchain & Crypto asset class. We have certainly found that in LehmanBush, a well-established and highly respected company with a substantial presence in the region.”

Co-Founder & CCO Kevin Ballard and Daniel Vegue Dominguez, Partner & CSO, added “After successful strategic partnerships were established in 2019 for Europe & Latin America we were very keen to add an Asia based partner. Once we spoke to the team at LehmanBush it became clear very early that we had found our partner. We look forward to working with Jimmie and the team in what I know will be a very successful partnership”.

LehmanBush Managing Director Jimmie Jeremejev stated “This is truly a feather in the cap of Lehman Bush. We’ve had a strong focus on digital assets, and finding institutional quality products for our many clients looking for exposure to cryptocurrency. This partnership means we can now offer the best such product in its class – a fund of funds, using their great experience and expertise to allocate to the best crypto hedge funds in the world. The fact that BAM is the world’s first such fund, and winning awards today, only adds to the confidence we have in the offering.”

About BAM

Block Asset Management (BAM) has been established as a specialist investment manager focusing purely on the blockchain and crypto space and brings together a team of seasoned professionals with complementary skills and strong track records from those sectors.

Block Asset Management is the first Blockchain/Crypto focussed Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) registered with the regulator in Luxembourg (the CSSF).

The Fund has been designed to offer investors full access to the world’s fastest-growing asset class with the benefits of sound risk management and portfolio diversification to reduce volatility.

About Lehman Bush

LehmanBush LehmanBush is a China-based investment and project management consulting firm with international operations. Founded by two Mr. Edward Lehman and Mr. Neil Bush, the company has an extended history of Chinese business experience. LehmanBush provides cross-border and domestic transaction advice to leading multinational corporations, high net worth individuals, Chinese state owned enterprises, Chinese entrepreneurial start-ups, and emerging Chinese MNC’s.