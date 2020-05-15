An Interview to Discuss Homelessness with Fotis Georgiadis: Judy Hoff, Melissa MacDonnell and Scott Ackerson

Judy Hoff, founder of Life Changing Community Services Melissa MacDonnell, President of the Foundation at Liberty Mutual Insurance Scott Ackerson, Exec VP of Strategic Relationships & Services for Prospera Housing Community Services

Attaching the homelessness epidemic with real working solutions.

Any time someone comes up to me and says, “you saved my life,” I always say back to them that “I don’t have the power to save your life. You saved your life.”” — Scott Ackerson, EVP of R & S for Prospera Housing Community Services

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.There is a real need, even more so today, to help the homeless and prevent homelessness. Fotis Georgiadis' contact info follow the three interview excerpts.Judy Hoff, founder of Life Changing Community ServicesWithout sharing real names, can you share a story with our readers about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your work?A true story as written by a homeless woman we will call Esther.Raised the middle child of an upper middle-class family, married at 20 and was a mother nine months later. I was introduced to cocaine and speed and divorced within 7 years. The next part of my life, I moved to Washington, had a good job for 11 years, a new child, and remarried. Once again, I started with crack and heroin and ended up jobless, divorced and homeless. These drugs would run my life for years. I found out about Esther’s Place and I was grateful to go every morning to get coffee and to sleep with both eyes shut. Through the ladies I found resources for housing, but would need to get clean and sober. This took me four times to treatment, each time I was welcomed at Esther’s. They showed me love and unending compassion until I loved myself. Finally, I was clean and got a home at New Creation Communities. I have been 20 months clean and sober. I am a loved child of God full of compassion and kindness. No longer allowing others to control my life, I am creating a new me with the guidance of my Savior. I am living in a faith-filled home with the presence of God. I have complete trust in Judy and feel trusted and loved. Read the rest of this inspiring story and more here Melissa MacDonnell, President of the Foundation at Liberty Mutual InsuranceWithout sharing real names, can you share a story with our readers about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your work?Definitely. Let me tell you about a young woman I recently spent time with. I’ll call her Amy.When Amy was ten years old, her family lost housing and had to move into a shelter. For over a decade, she moved with her mother from shelter to shelter, all the while, as she puts it, “scrounging for food.” During that time, Amy worked hard to stay in school, but it was just too hard, and she dropped out in the 12th grade.About a year ago, some family friends helped her find Bridge Over Troubled Waters — Boston’s foremost agency providing life-changing services for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth — and one of Liberty’s significant partners. Everyone at Bridge was welcoming and Amy got involved in their GED program where she ultimately was able to finish her schoolwork and earn her GED!The team at Bridge also told her about job training at More Than Words, an organization that gives young adults who were in the foster care system, homeless, court-involved or out of school an opportunity to learn skills and operate a business, all while working to turn their lives around.At More than Words, Amy came out of her shell while working in customer service– earning promotions along the way and learning how to give feedback to her peers as she worked her way up to becoming a shift leader in the business.But even with all this support, homelessness was still making it hard for her to focus on her future. She had to buy a backpack to carry all her possessions with her every day and bring it everywhere she went. And even then she still lost a lot of her things, including all her winter clothes.That’s when More Than Words and Bridge selected her for a new housing program, also supported by Liberty Mutual, and now Amy lives in her own room (a single-room occupancy) in a beautiful space surrounded by a support system while she saves up for permanent housing and college. The complete interview is available here Scott Ackerson, Exec VP of Strategic Relationships & Services for Prospera Housing Community ServicesWithout sharing real names, can you share a story with our readers about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your work?There was one young man I worked with who had multiple addiction issues and had attempted suicide a few times. He’s been clean and sober now for several years and is now working with people who are currently experiencing the things he experienced. His is just one story out of hundreds of people who used their own strength to change their lives. Any time someone comes up to me and says, "you saved my life," I always say back to them that "I don't have the power to save your life. You saved your life." Read more about Scott Ackerson's work here 