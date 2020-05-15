Breaking the mold: Dreamers. Anita, Kyla and Sabri Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Anita Tilly, host of The Dreamers to Dreamers Podcast Kyla L. Tennin, creator and CEO of a Conglomerate Corporation Sabri Suby, Founder and Head of Growth, King Kong Candice Georgiadis

The world around tried to crush their dreams but they broke through.

I always had three dreams growing up; 1 Travel and see the world!; 2 Be free by working from where ever I want!; 3 Do what I love!” — Anita Tilly, host of The Dreamers to Dreamers Podcast

Anita Tilly, host of The Dreamers to Dreamers PodcastHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?Oh yes, as I mentioned I grew up in Hungary. My family did not have much money and therefore having big dreams was not normal. Finish school, go to work, get married, have children. That’s it. And this is a wonderful life for some. But for me, it felt like if I am captured in a life that is meant for somebody else.I always had three dreams growing up; 1 Travel and see the world!; 2 Be free by working from where ever I want!; 3 Do what I love!My dreams had been, and they still are very important to me and I hold them very close to my heart. But when I talked about them to my family or close friends, they told me that I am greedy to wanting more and that I am ungrateful for what I already have or I got the big sad eyes “ Oh poor Anita is dreaming again”. It felt terrible.I knew if I want more I must look beyond my current situation, and I must take my life into my hands. So, I had two choice, follow my path or stay where I am and be the person, they want me to be. And I said to myself that it is not an option. I meant for more.I remember a conversation with my mom just a few days before leaving our home and the country. She said to me, why you could not just stay here and get a “normal” life. I said to her “Mom, I love you and I say this with love and respect but why would you ask me to stay and live the same life as you do?! Working days and nights for so little money that is not even enough to go for holiday in summer. You barely see your husband. You can’t wish this type of life for me.” She looked at me and finally understood what I was talking about. She hugged me and said, “fly my little bird and build your own life”. The rest of this fascinating interview is available here Kyla L. Tennin, creator and CEO of a Conglomerate CorporationHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?Yes. I was mainly told the parent company of our organizations was impossible, “not realistic” were the verbatim words of my naysayers. Naysayers told me they operate in reality which I need to come down to because my head is in skies and I do not operate in reality. I laughed because I had “learned” my naysayers and was, not to offend anyone, aware of their distorted mindsets and misunderstanding about me, my life purpose, goals, and dreams. To explain further, a previous pastor of mine told me I have too many entrepreneurial ideas and need to select one and purse that as a life-long career because pursuing multiple or too many ideas was not feasible.When I left his church and moved to a new city and state God told me to move to where I would advance in entrepreneurship, after some time the eldest daughter of my new pastor told me entrepreneurs should be successful with a certain amount of time and since I did not have some of the materialistic things she thought I should have by then I would essentially not be successful at my ventures for too long. Meanwhile, my mother would tell me I should not pursue entrepreneurship, my dream of becoming a doctor, a publisher, developing products or helping clients develop theirs, or traveling to foreign nations to work with major corporations or clients because it was risky and terrorism is everywhere; I should just get a job at the local gas station or family dollar store. Read the rest of Kyla's interview here Sabri Suby, Founder and Head of Growth, King KongHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?I chose to self-publish my book which was met with a huge amount of criticism. People said the fact that I wasn’t going through a traditional publishing house would mean I would struggle to sell any copies as I couldn’t distribute through traditional bookstores.I broke through these barriers of skepticism and self-published, created my own website and now sell thousands of copies each month. The naysayers have simply shut their mouths in awe. I think it’s 98 percent of books never sell beyond their first print run and there are 121, 000 new books published every year. This is what we sell in just one month!In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂They were proven wrong by the fact that we now sell more books in a single month than most books do in a lifetime. We’re constantly doing more print runs with demand increasing, both online and in bookstores. Finish reading this interview here About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. 