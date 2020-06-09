Microsoft Dynamics ERP Software Gold competency achieved by Unify Dots
Unify Dots Earns Microsoft Gold ERP Certified Partner competency distinction through proven credentials and customer success.
Achieving Gold Competency in ERP shows our commitment in ensuring client satisfaction. It helps provides our customers access to the highest level of Microsoft Dynamics implementation capabilities.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Microsoft Dynamics Partner – Unify Dots – a fast-growing Microsoft Gold Certified Partner located in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America and specializing in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP announced it has achieved Microsoft Gold Competency status in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Unify Dots provides ERP Software capabilities that include Financial Management Solutions (General Ledger, Bank Reconciliation, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Fixed Assets), Project Operations (Project Accounting, Project Management), Supply Chain (Inventory Management, Wireless Warehouse Implementations, Transportation Software, Procurement, Vendor Management), Retail (Point of Sale, Store Management, Merchandising, E-Commerce) and Manufacturing (Process Manufacturing, Discrete Production, Production Planning). This recognition highlights Unify Dots’ deep expertise and commitment in helping customers overcome unique business challenges by architecting and deploying cloud-based solutions using Microsoft Dynamics 365.
— Sandeep Walia, President
To earn a Microsoft Gold Competency, partners must demonstrate their level of expertise by attaining a requisite number of Microsoft certifications for its team members, have referenceable customer success stories, implement an annual customer satisfaction survey and meet a pre-defined revenue commitment.
The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain ERP solutions provide customers with the best of both worlds – a cloud-first business application software combined with deep functionality tailor-fitted by Unify Dots for various industry segments such with ERP for Retailers, ERP for Consumer Goods Manufacturers, ERP for Distributors, ERP for Insurers, ERP for City Governments, ERP for County Governments.
About UNIFY Dots:
UNIFY Dots is a Seattle-Headquartered company specializing in CRM, Chatbots, ERP, Loyalty and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. UNIFY Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. UNIFY Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
email us here