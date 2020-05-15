Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey Offers Free, Guided Meditation on “Beauty”

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 31 December 2019, Louix delivered his Divine dispensation for the coming year, proclaiming 2020 as The Year of Beauty.To help us all embrace and attune to the energies of this Year of Beauty, on May 21st Louix will be leading a free guided meditation for listeners worldwide.During this live broadcast event, Louix will take you on a wondrous journey, sharing many ways to invoke and create more beauty—within and without—which, in turn, can create more ease, grace, and flow in all areas of your life.To register for this live, guided meditation, please click here: https://louix.tv/year-of-beauty-9-apr-2020/ About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides atPrema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



