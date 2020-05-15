BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD'S DADS PREMIERES GLOBALLY ON APPLE TV+ JUNE 19

Apple TV + Dads

DIRECTED BY Bryce Dallas Howard (directorial debut) including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, jimmy Kimmel, Will Smith and more

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dads" is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today's world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood's funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O'Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more. Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.

"Dads" is part of Apple's exclusive, first-look deal with Imagine Documentaries. The film is produced by Nine Muses Entertainment, in association with Dove Men+Care.

DIRECTED BY

Bryce Dallas Howard (directorial debut)

CAST

Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O'Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith, Kenan Thompson Rance Howard, Reed Howard, Glen Henry, Robert Selby, Thiago Queiroz, Shuichi Sakuma, Rob Scheer, and Reece Scheer

PRODUCERS

Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Michael Rosenberg, Justin Wilkes, Walter Matteson, Bryce Dallas Howard

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

Kelly Mullen, Giles Morrison, Meredith Kaulfers, Marc Gilbar, Sara Bernstein

MPA RATING

PG

RUN TIME

81 minutes

ABOUT APPLE TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.*

*One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.



