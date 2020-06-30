Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,756 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Confirmed Mesothelioma in Nebraska to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Serious About Compensation

"We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Nebraska to get serious about their compensation and to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste.”
— Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Nebraska to get serious about their compensation and to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. In the event the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma is unable to call Erik on their own we are appealing to their wife or adult children to call Erik. Because of the Coronavirus many people with mesothelioma and or their family members have put off starting the compensation process and even medical treatments out of fear of getting COVID-19. Please don't-do this.

"The reason we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because he and his remarkable colleagues have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this nationwide. If a person with mesothelioma in Nebraska or their family would call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 we are certain you will discover him to be an amazing recourse. You will be glad you called Erik. Mesothelioma compensation for Navy Veterans frequently exceeds a million dollars." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska: https://medschool.creighton.edu/centers/hcc/welcome/.

* University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska: www.unmc.edu/cancercenter

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-Mesothelioma happens with people in Nebraska-especially to US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Michael Thomas
Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

You just read:

Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Confirmed Mesothelioma in Nebraska to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Serious About Compensation

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.