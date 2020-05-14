WAX Karma Meetup

WAX Blockchain Meetup Video with Dallas Rushing now available on youtube

Karma is social media for good. Karma incentivizes users to have beneficial interactions in the world, post them and receive Karma by other users upvoting their posts. Watch the video now!” — Michael Gucci

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 -- The fifth WAX Blockchain Meetup organized jointly by Malta Block and EOSphere was live-streamed on 5th of May, 2020.

Our guest speaker for the meetup was Dallas Rushing - co-founder of Karma app.

The meetup video is available on youtube now!

Karma is social media for good. Karma incentivizes users to have beneficial interactions in the world, post them and receive Karma by other users upvoting their posts.

Karma was one of the earliest projects to launch on EOS. Karma app recently migrated to WAX.

The goal of Karma is to focus the spotlight on people doing good things in the world.

Karma app is available on iOS and Android.

Dallas has announced the winners of the NFTs:

Jesse, Joel Aldrich and Vishal.

Please contact us on telegram if you have not already sent your WAX address.

Don’t forget to join our telegram group at https://t.me/wax_blockchain_meetup and create a free WAX account for yourself using @waxmeetupbot!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

WAX Meetup video with Dallas Rushing - Co-Founder of Karma app!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.