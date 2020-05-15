SMART-CONTROL – OKW’s First Plastic Electronic Enclosures For Room Corners

SMART-CONTROL - Enclosures for Corner and Wall Mounted Electronic Devices.

OKW has launched SMART-CONTROL – its first plastic enclosure range designed especially for room corners. It can be mounted on ceilings, walls or table-tops.

SMART-CONTROL is perfectly designed for electronic devices that need to be fitted discreetly in a room corner.” — Sean Bailey

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has launched SMART-CONTROL – its first plastic electronic enclosure designed especially for room corners. It can be mounted on ceilings and walls using the suspension element, or on a table-top using the desktop stand.

Wedge-shaped SMART-CONTROL is perfect for a wide range of applications including security and monitoring, environmental technology, IoT/IIoT, gateways, measurement and control, sensors, control electronics, medical and laboratory technology.

Ideally, the enclosure should be mounted as close to the ceiling as possible; this high position is ideal for wide-area room monitoring, saves space and protects the equipment from damage or tampering.

Two versions are available, offering either a convex front or a recessed operating area for a membrane keypad. No fixing screws are visible from the front; all the stainless steel tamperproof Torx screws are at the rear. PCB mounting pillars are molded in both the top and bottom sections.

SMART-CONTROL is available in two sizes: S (5.59” x 3.19” x 1.81”) and M (6.81 x 3.98” x 2.32”). The enclosures are moulded from strong, UV stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0). The standard color is off-white (RAL 9002). Prices start at $22.

Options and accessories for this new range include IP 55 seals, a wall suspension element (for 90° inside corners or flat surfaces), an ergonomic desktop stand (viewing angle 45°), Torx T8 self-tapping screws and a Torx T8 screwdriver.

SMART-CONTROL is available in custom colors. Other customizing options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly.

Learn more about SMART-CONTROL >>

SMART-CONTROL Plastic Enclosures For Corners



