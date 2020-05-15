Miami based AlphaOTT delivers an End-to-End IPTV solution successfully in Chile for the ISP Mi Internet located in Santiago.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlphaOTT delivers IPTV solutions to ISP Mi Internet in Santiago, Chile.To follow market trends and to offer new emerging services like IPTV and OTT with connected devices, Mi Internet from Santiago decided to implement an IPTV/OTT Solution from AlphaOTT. To support essential fulfillment, DRM, and Billing processes for these services, AlphaOTT had to integrate the AlphaOTT Middleware software into their existing BSS/OSS system architecture. AlphaOTT - which offers AlphaOTT IPTV Middleware – was chosen as the primary end to end solution provider. The main reason for this decision is the flexibility of AlphaOTT IPTV Middleware and frontend application for Apple, Android, Roku, Samsung, and many more.The service release in mid-May 2020, app download from various play stores like Apple Store and Google Play store.For more information at www.alphaott.com and www.miplay.cl



