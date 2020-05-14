Homelessness Continues to Grow, Fotis Georgiadis Interviews Three People Making a Difference

Courtney Smith, founder and executive director of Detroit Phoenix Center Kevin Finn, founding President & CEO of Strategies to End Homelessness, Inc. Linda Little, President and CEO of Neighborhood Service Organization

Courtney Smith, Kevin Finn and Linda Little bring to light the homeless issue

Traveling to Peru during the summer between my junior and senior years of high school. I spent that time in Peru & came to see poverty, third-world poverty, as I had never known it existed previously.” — Kevin Finn, founding President & CEO of Strategies to End Homelessness, Inc

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homelessness is a massive problem across the country. Fotis Georgiadis interviews three people making a difference in the lives of these people. Courtney Smith, founder and executive director of Detroit Phoenix Center Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact battling this crisis? During a pandemic, poverty doesn't pause. People are in greater need now than ever before. So even though our drop-in center is closed, we’re still reaching out to our youth and young adults letting them know they’re not alone. They may not be able to physically get to us, so we’re bringing the services and resources to them.It’s a scary time. The young people we serve aren’t able to wash their hands regularly or “shelter in place.” Some are temporarily staying on friends’ couches or in abandoned buildings or homes without running water. Without the luxury of hand sanitizer and face masks, this underserved population is extremely susceptible to contracting COVID-19.Our staff and volunteers are packing and distributing boxes with the essentials — from food to toilet paper. We’re also providing virtual wellness check-ins and assisting with housing solutions. We want to focus on permanency planning during this time. The complete interview is here Kevin Finn, founding President & CEO of Strategies to End Homelessness, Inc.Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact battling this crisis?What the general public seems to think about services for the homeless is that such services are provided by a bunch of non-profit organizations that are each off on their own island doing their own thing, & that there is very little coordination between the different organizations running, for example, homeless shelters. Unfortunately, in many communities this perception is basically correct. I’ve been working for a long time to change this in Cincinnati, for the benefit of people experiencing homelessness.My first job working with the homeless, the job I accepted in 1998, was as a street outreach worker, working with teenagers who were living on the streets. What I noticed when I was in that position was pretty much what others perceive. The system was made up of a group of non-profits that wanted to help the homeless, but each organization was sort of doing their own thing. I thought that a higher level of collaboration among the agencies would allow us to do two things: be more efficient with the resources available & therefore be able to help more people; identify & fill in gaps in the system, ensuring homeless people have a better chance of getting what they need.To this end, I founded Strategies to End Homelessness in 2007, with a mission of leading a coordinated community effort to end homelessness. Within nine years, our homeless services system in Cincinnati/Hamilton County, Ohio was recognized by HUD as one of the highest performing in the country, and thanks to the hard & tireless work of our partner agencies, we’ve seen a decrease in homelessness during a timeframe when many communities have seen significant increases. Read the rest of the interview here Linda Little, President and CEO of Neighborhood Service OrganizationCan you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact battling this crisis?Neighborhood Service Organization, or NSO, has a continuum of services to address homelessness. Our goal is to eventually take everyone that comes into contact with us, who encounters our agency, and end homelessness for that individual. For those that we have touched and been able to transition into permanent supportive housing, we have a 95 percent retention rate. NSO has an emergency shelter, transitional housing or rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing as well as street medicine to meet their medical needs. We have a street outreach team that goes out and tries to engage the homeless population in an effort to get them into the pipeline for housing solutions available in our community.NSO has the largest permanent supportive housing unit in Michigan with 155 one-bedroom apartments and we have relationships with landlords to add capacity for another 150 units–for a total of more than 300 units of permanent housing. Here we provide all necessary services to empower residents to take charge of their lives by connecting them to life skills groups, substance abuse services, basic computer skills, employment services and primary healthcare, behavioral healthcare, and dental services.We also answer about 90,000 housing crisis calls annually and we transition about 1,000 to permanent supportive housing every year. There's a lot more to this interview, check it out here Be sure to reach out to Fotis Georgiadis to bring light to your brand and image. 