Three Dreamers Sit Down for an Interview with Candice Georgiadis

Braylon Creighton, an 8th-grade student, current YouTube name is The Creature Preacher Ashlee Froese, founder of Froese Law John Gage, co-founder of Appalachian Gear Company Candice Georgiadis

Braylon Creighton, 8th-grade student, YouTube: The Creature Preacher, Ashlee Froese, founder of Froese Law, John Gage & co-founder of Appalachian Gear Company

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Three dynamic individuals from all ages and walks of life sit down for a 1 on 1 interview with Candice Georgiadis. These are some powerful interviews and Candice Georgiadis is helping them get their story out to the global audience via social media and traditional website marketing. You can have her help your and your business by reaching out using the methods at the bottom of this release.Braylon Creighton, an 8th-grade student, current YouTube name is The Creature PreacherHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?When I first started to get serious about selling my bread, some of my family members and friends thought that it was a terrible idea and that I would never make any money from my business at all! They said that my chances were slim to none at making even $100 dollars. I told the naysayers to watch and see what I could do and that I would make much over just a measly $100, but the naysayers still had their doubts. I overcame that by just ignoring their opinions and kept on doing what I set my mind to.In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂In the end, I ended up making over $800 dollars, with many faithful and satisfied customers. If I hadn’t just trusted myself, and stayed on the path, I would have never have smashed my goal! In the end, the naysayers ended up being quite supportive, and some even became my best customers. There’s even a buzz in our community still asking me when I’ll sell more bread! Talk about impressive, be sure to read the complete interview here Ashlee Froese, founder of Froese LawHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?I left Bay Street as a partner to launch my own firm. This is a gutsy move as being a partner on Bay Street brings stability and financial reward. However, I had conviction that there was another way to practice law and to provide value for my clients. I was honoured when I told my clients that I was launching my own firm that they not only decided to follow me to my own firm, but many also told me that they were waiting for me to make this decision.It’s important to differentiate between naysayers and constructive criticism. With respect to naysayers, to be honest, I don’t really pay that much attention to it and view them as background noise. I’m smart, savvy, knowledgeable and I work very hard. I know my strengths, but I’m not too proud to listen to constructive criticism or feedback from those whose opinions I respect and value.In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂By working hard. There’s no better way of proving ‘haters’ wrong than by simply buckling down and working as hard as you can! Click here for the rest of the interview John Gage, co-founder of Appalachian Gear CompanyHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?The formation of Appalachian Gear was such a time! We had researched alpaca fiber privately for a number of years, and when we determined that it was time to put our plan in place, we began reaching out to industry contacts and were universally told that we could not do what we were trying to do. We were told that many people had tried it unsuccessfully over the years. In general, we were told that alpaca fiber needed to be blended with synthetics in order to produce a stable performance fabric. This was actually NOT a deterrent to us. It was exactly what we wanted to hear because we wanted to do something that had not previously been accomplished. We knew the market was ready for a natural fiber alternative — so this was not an accident. We knew going into it that this would be a “pass/fail” situation. No in-between. We had no intention of using synthetic blends as a fallback position because many people already make synthetic/natural blends, and there is nothing special or differentiating about that. Additionally, we were trying to prove that there are alternatives to relying solely on synthetics for performance fabrics.In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂We were successful in creating the first trail-worthy 100% Alpaca fiber products that have proven tough enough to endure thousands of miles of adventure. Read the complete interview here These dreamers took a bold step at the start and haven't looked back. Candice Georgiadis is helping them in their continued efforts. Her social media and website marketing help spread the word. Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis at the below contact coordinates to get your project the right exposure.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.