Sustainability with Mexican Flair at Barceló Puerto Vallarta

Barceló Puerto Vallarta

Green Globe recertified Barceló Puerto Vallarta in January earlier this year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrounded by lush mountains and boasting incredible views of the Pacific Ocean, Barceló Puerto Vallarta is located directly on the shores of the beautiful Mismaloya Beach in the south of the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta.

The resort follows a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan where the use of energy and natural resources adhere to federal, state and local government environmental regulations. To conserve water, local authorities have granted the property access to a deep well and allocated specific limits for water usage. Barcelo Puerto Vallarta respects these conditions and also have their own water saving measures in place.

Barceló Puerto Vallarta supports the equitable hiring of staff at all levels within the resort and values each member’s abilities, skills and experience. To raise awareness regarding sustainability measures, training is provided to staff on green practices undertaken at the property while hotel partners and suppliers are invited to participate in sustainable programs and projects.

Conference rooms are available for Green Meetings should companies or organisations wish to pursue sustainable options. Other eco-friendly practices on offer include the provision of water in reusable glass bottles, energy saving systems that control air conditioning and lights, paper made from cane and bio-degradable pencils.

In support of regional development, Barceló Puerto Vallarta promotes Mexican culture by presenting shows that feature traditional dance and music, full of colourful costumes and vibrant performances by local musicians and entertainers.

Barceló Puerto Vallarta is currently closed in line with COVID 19 restrictions. The resort is expected to reopen on 1 June 2020. For further updates please see their website at www.barcelo.com

