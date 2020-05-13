Hyatt Ziva Cancun: Clean and Green Seaside Resort

Hyatt Ziva Cancun

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatt Ziva Cancun is a stunning all-inclusive beachfront resort on the most beautiful strip of Punta Cancun and framed on three sides by the Caribbean Sea.

Green Globe recertified Hyatt Ziva Cancun in February this year.

Energy & Water Conservation

Hyatt Ziva Cancun is committed to sustainable management and operations and adheres to a stringent Sustainability Management Plan. Effective resource management has led to savings in the use of LP Gas and water in the past year. Energy and water reduction targets were set at 5% in 2019 as compared to the previous year. Although energy consumption increased by 1.41% during this period, LPG usage decreased by 9.66%. Water consumption also dropped significantly by 25.41% as compared to 2018.

Waste Management

To ensure safety standards are met, the resort has devised specific waste management plans and strategies that prevent the contamination of soil, water and air by spillage or leakage of chemical substances. In order to comply with the environmental requirements established in Mexican legislation, detailed analysis is carried out on water collected at wells, on the discharge of water from the sewage system and on the hotel's atmospheric emissions.

Marine Educational Programs

The property makes the most of its breathtaking location situated next to the sea on Mexico’s Yucatan Coast. Families especially enjoy the interactive Dolphin Encounter in a habitat that supports ocean preservation. The Dolphinarium, managed by a private company, ensures all national and international environmental permits and animal welfare accreditation is fulfilled. The Dolphinarium runs an informative environmental education program for both children and adults.



In light of COVID-19, Hyatt Ziva Cancun is temporarily closed. The resort’s expected reopening date is 1 July 2020. For further updates please visit www.hyatt.com

