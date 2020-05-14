CloudChomp announces the kickoff of their C3 Training Program with two different tiers of certifications.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc. , a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces the kickoff of their C3 Partner Training program. In February, they announced their C3 program which is a network of partners that are committed to maximizing AWS migration outcomes for CloudChomp customers. CloudChomp’s partner network has been developed to provide customers with the tools and experts they need in every step of the migration process without having to shop around for the services that best fit their unique situations.CloudChomp is offering their C3 partners two different tiers of certifications in their partner program, a Business level certification and the Business + Technology level certification. The Business tier consists of approximately six hours of training on CloudChomp’s suite of AWS migration planning tools, whereas the Business + Technology tier provides ten hours of in-depth training. The curriculum is currently provided through live webinars, but an on demand, fully virtual experience is in the works with plans to be released in the upcoming months.Itoc, EagleDream Technologies, Mission Cloud, Logicworks, N Clouds, Rackspace, Onica, Eplexity, Clearscale, and Sycnet are some of the first CloudChomp partners to participate in the C3 training. CloudChomp’s goal of helping their partners become experts on their tool set through the live webinar training has been well-received by the participants thus far, according to CloudChomp’s survey results after each session. In the first session of the training, there were a total of 60 participants which were given the chance to rate the training as poor, fair, good and excellent and CloudChomp received all good and excellent ratings on the survey results. They also received several positive comments on the survey including, “This was the first time I have seen the CC tool. I had heard about it from one of my counterparts who encouraged our sales team to participate in the training. I must say, that I am now inclined to engage CloudChomp on every qualified deal. This is an invaluable tool from deal discovery to the entire lifecycle of the client's cloud journey”.“It is vital for CloudChomp customers to have their assessments interpreted by AWS APN Partners who have not only obtained AWS Competencies, but also a certification in understanding our migration assessments outputs,” said Walter Rogers, CloudChomp Chairman and Co-founder. “Ensuring customer success and efficiency is our number one priority. With that in mind, we are working to ensure every CloudChomp project is led by a certified professional that can guide customers through the analysis needed to help them achieve their outcomes.”CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, machine dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit https://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter

