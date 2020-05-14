IDS ConnectionPoint User Conference Goes Virtual

IDS Asset Finance Technology IDS ConnectionPoint 2020

IDS ConnectionPoint Virtual event will be held July 14th- 15th and is free for IDS customers to attend

With the global health crisis, it is more important than ever to ensure we continue to have this highly valued interaction with our global customers. ” — David Hamilton, IDS CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of asset finance technology announced today that its annual user conference ConnectionPoint will now be held via a virtual conference platform on July 14th – 15th, 2020. The event will focus on delivering timely updates to IDS customers and demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to supporting their business goals and objectives. The event will also connect customers with IDS experts and showcase a number of new products. Two meeting time options will be available each day to accommodate the global IDS customer base. Registration is free for all IDS customers.

Register for ConnectionPoint 2020 is available at https://www.idsgrp.com/connectionpoint-2020/

“We believe connecting with our customers is paramount during this unprecedented time of change,” stated David Hamilton, IDS CEO. “ConnectionPoint has always been a highlight of our year and provides a wonderful opportunity to engage with our customers as we seek to better serve them through further product and service innovation. With the global health crisis, it is more important than ever to ensure we continue to have this highly valued interaction with our global customers. We believe this as an investment in helping our customers accelerate through the crisis which is why we are providing the event at no cost.”

The two-day event will include keynote presentations from IDS executive and technical leadership which will be followed by two separate track sessions. The first track will provide product and service updates on the company’s market leading IDScloud™, InfoLease® portfolio management, and Rapport® origination solutions. The second track session will provide market response sessions including Managing your portfolio through a pandemic, accelerating your digital strategies, and an overview of the Portfolio Risk Visualizer. The sessions are designed to help our customer get the most out of their IDS solution investment and to have the opportunity to network with other IDS users through chat and video-based interactions.

Throughout the sessions, IDS experts will be available to connect through the virtual platform to answer your questions.

About IDS

Leading asset finance enterprises build their businesses on full lifecycle solutions from IDS. Our software streamlines the entire asset finance process from origination, to portfolio management, to end-of term. Our new cloud-based offerings integrate seamlessly into any asset finance ecosystem. The scalability, flexibility and economy of our cloud solution makes IDS best-in-class asset finance software accessible to banks, independents and captives of all sizes. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

Media Contact: Ray Wizbowski – rwizbowski@idsgrp.com

