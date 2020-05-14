The Future of the Internet Is in Our Hands

The North American Network Operators’ Group Publishes 2019 Annual Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Network Operators’ Group (NANOG) — the first, and largest of 86 nonprofit NOGs around the world — made significant progress in 2019. NANOG’s staff, board of directors, and committees successfully spearheaded improvements to some of the most critical aspects of its mission to support networking engineers, operators, and architects in building the Internet of tomorrow. Through its first-ever Annual Report , NANOG hopes to provide greater insight and transparency into the organization’s achievements and operations over the past year.Empowering the Internet technologists of today and tomorrowThe Internet is the very foundation of our modern society, and the Internet technologists who make up the NANOG community have never been more necessary. Guided by the open exchange of knowledge and expertise, NANOG made great strides last year in its efforts to inspire, educate, and empower its community through tri-annual meetings, special events, scholarships, fellowships, digital spaces, and social networks.“With the support of our generous volunteers and the tireless work of our staff, NANOG enjoyed one of its most productive years ever,” says Edward McNair, NANOG Executive Director. “In 2019, we launched our new website, modernized our visual identity and brand voice, introduced a new badging system to improve the user experience at conferences, and expanded the program by securing keynote speakers well in advance of each meeting.”Providing Access to Individuals and Communities Across North AmericaIn 2019, NANOG worked with dozens of Community Ambassadors and hundreds of Sponsorship Partners who helped bring its best-in-class programming to thousands of individuals and communities across North America — including students at colleges and universities, as well as people living in remote, resource-strapped areas of the region — providing the tools and resources they needed to fully thrive.NANOG awarded $40,000 in scholarships to exceptional undergraduate and graduate students who will go on to shape our rapidly changing Internet ecosystem; supported 62 students from four North American universities via the NANOG College Immersion Program; and held its first NANOG U tour, bringing talks and hands-on workshops on the latest Internet technologies to three colleges and universities.“These young minds will build and maintain the networks of the future,” says McNair, “and I believe it is our greatest responsibility to prepare them to take the Internet to new heights that we can hardly imagine.”Learn more about the organization’s achievements over the last year, via the 2019 NANOG Annual Report ###Since its earliest inception in 1987, The North American Network Operators’ Group (NANOG) has been committed to the ongoing advancement of an open, secure, and robust Internet, by providing a platform that inspires, educates, and empowers our community to meet the ever-changing demands of a global network, in service of building the Internet of tomorrow. www.nanog.org



