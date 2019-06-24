Working Together for the Internet of Tomorrow

The North American Network Operators’ Group launches new website with a community-first approach.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are now 86 nonprofit “NOGs,” in every major region of the world, but the North American Network Operators’ Group (NANOG) was the first. Its roots date back to 1987, when a MeritNetwork, Inc. led consortium won a $39 million grant from the National Science Foundation to re-engineer and manage the NSFNET — the first national high-speed Internet backbone for research and education.Since its original charter was formed, NANOG has seen many changes, and grown substantially: branching off from Merit to become an independent, self-governing organization; growing the NSFNET’s "Regional-Techs" meetings from a handful of engineers to often hosting more than 1,200 attendees at its tri-annual conferences; hiring a new Executive Director, Edward McNair; and doubling its staff. On the top of McNair’s list in his first year as Executive Director: refreshing NANOG’s decades-old identity, and revamping the organization’s web presence."Helping NANOG continue to evolve as an organization for the 21st century is one of my primary goals as Executive Director, ” says McNair. "The original website served us well for many years, but has remained unchanged since NANOG was founded. We needed a website that not only made the experience of engaging with us in a digital space more efficient, and enjoyable,” he continues, “but one that also adequately reflected our innovative and diverse community.”Now, people can see themselves in the new site’s community-first approach to design and content. McNair adds, “It was also critical for us to highlight NANOG’s open, authentic, and collaborative approach, which is central to our mission as a nonprofit.”As always, students and working professionals alike can go to the site to sign up for NANOG membership; apply for scholarships, educational programs, and fellowships; register for NANOG events; and keep up with the NANOG community at large, via the organization’s infamous mailing list. The new site now also offers access to member features and stories about the community, along with numerous ways for individuals and companies to support NANOG — all in one place.###Since its earliest inception in 1987, The North American Network Operators’ Group (NANOG) has been committed to the ongoing advancement of an open, secure, and robust internet, by providing a platform that inspires, educates, and empowers our community to meet the ever-changing demands of a global network, in service of building the internet of tomorrow. www.nanog.org Get the latest NANOG news, delivered right to your in-box. Sign up at: newsletter.nanog.org/june2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.