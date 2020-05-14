Focusing on Client Experience, Suite Home Proudly Renews Key Company Certifications

Suite Home Furnished Apartment at State & Grand Downtown Chicago

A Women-Owned Business with the Highest Level of Quality Control | Suite Home is thrilled to announce the renewal of their WBE and ISAAP Certifications

Giving women equal access in the workplace is especially crucial right now for long-term success in businesses of any kind, and we’re glad WBENC is empowering women to reach their true potential.” — Jennifer Breen, Suite Home Owner

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suite Home Corporate Housing , a premier temporary housing company, announced this week that they have renewed both their Woman Owned Business (WBE) Certification from The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) , and their ISAAP Quality Accredited and Compliance Assured Provider USA from The Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP).WBENC is an organization dedicated to fueling economic growth globally by identifying, certifying, and facilitating the development of women-owned businesses. Getting certified by the WBENC is a lengthy and detailed process to confirm that the business meets their standards of female ownership. According to their website, WBENC certification “validates that a business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women. [This] world-class certification standard is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and government entities.“We really admire WBENC’s dedication to being an advocate for women business owners, and we’re so happy that we’ve been WBENC certified since 2009,” Suite Home Owner Jennifer Breen said. “Giving women equal access in the workplace is especially crucial right now for long-term success in businesses of any kind, and we’re glad WBENC is empowering women from all over the country to reach their true potential.”The Association of Serviced Apartment Providers's (ASAP) Quality Accreditation process operated by the ISAAP Quality Accredited and Compliance Assured Provider USA (ISAAP), is the leading accreditation system for the corporate housing industry. This Quality Accreditation confirms that Suite Home Corporate Housing has been rigorously assessed to meet the 250 service quality, regulatory & safety criteria, comply with all the key legal, statutory & health & safety requirements, are marketing all of their properties accurately, deliver a quality guest experience, and adhere to best industry practices.Guests can book and stay with confidence knowing they are booking with a company that holds ISAAP Compliance & Accreditation and that they have met the minimum standard of ISAAP requirements giving assurance to the consumer that the required standards of safety, security and duty of care have been met.Breen said, “During this pandemic, Suite Home has been challenged like much of the hospitality industry. We are able to set ourselves apart through our certifications and our unwavering commitment to brand excellence, and we already have the training needed to meet CDC guidelines for health and safety in our apartments. We stand prepared to properly serve our clientele.”About The Women’s Business Enterprise National CouncilThe Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs.They believe diversity promotes innovation, opens doors, and creates partnerships that fuel the economy. That’s why they provide the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses and the tools to help them succeed. Their mission is to fuel economic growth globally by identifying, certifying, and facilitating the development of women-owned businesses. They work to accomplish this by focusing on our CORE platform: Certification, Opportunities, Resources, and Engagement. For more information about WBENC and their core platform you can go to their website at https://www.wbenc.org About the Association of Serviced Apartments ProvidersASAP – the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers – is the not-for-profit trade association for the serviced apartment sector. ASAP is ‘the voice of the industry’ focused on leading and advancing the sector in particular through its Quality Accreditation Programme so the consumer can book with confidence and recognise serviced apartments as a safe, modern and credible alternative to more conventional types of accommodation. ASAP’s core membership consists of both serviced apartment providers and serviced apartment agencies ranging from small independent companies to large global organisations. All members must hold ISAAP Accreditation.About Suite Home Corporate HousingEstablished in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms throughout the Chicagoland area and Wisconsin. The units are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all the housewares needed for a temporary stay. The Suite Home staff strives to provide guests a "home away from home" experience, and are equipped to handle large corporate groups, project work, relocation, medical travel, entertainment crews, interns, and government travel.Suite Home is a past Board member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), a professional trade association exclusively dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers. The company also has their Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) Quality Assurance Accreditation, and maintains an A+ status with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In 2017, Suite Home won the CHPA “Company of the Year” Award. Suite Home owner Jennifer Breen is a certified Corporate Housing Professional (CCHP) and Chairman of the Corporate Relocation Council (CRC). To learn more about Suite Home Corporate Housing, please contact the company headquarters at (312) 638-0891 or go to their website https://www.suitehomechicago.com

Furnished 2-Bedroom at Marquee at Block 37 Downtown Chicago



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.