Missing the Summer Intern Season

How Temporary Housing has been Impacted by Coronavirus

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- College students are seeing their coveted internship programs altered this year due to COVID-19. Internships are being cancelled, shortened or moved online, causing another challenge for college students who already had to suddenly leave campus and learn remotely. These changes are also causing ripple effects to the temporary housing industry, who typically are scrambling in the spring to furnish apartments to house these large intern groups.According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), “employers are adapting their summer 2020 internship programs by moving as much programming to a virtual space as possible. On April 3, 65% of employers intended to make changes to their internship programs; by April 30, that percentage had grown to 83%.”This is a dramatic change, not only for these hired interns, but for corporate housing firms. Large numbers of temporary apartments normally set aside to house these groups will not be needed and interns will be adapting to virtual experiences. In addition, with these remote internships, students will likely have fewer opportunities to network and learn the intricacies of the company culture, or the highlights of the city. The 9 to 5 business schedule and atmosphere trains interns for what work life could be like, but the 5 to 9 exploration of the city and living arrangement can cement a prospective employee into a permanent one.It leads to the question, is your company rethinking its intern program?If so, you are not alone. According to LinkedIn, “The current pandemic has halted the standard June start date for interns at banks such as Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, while Morgan Stanley has moved its internship completely online for the entire duration of the program. While some companies have altered their plans, others, such as BlackRock and Bank of America, have stayed more optimistically and stuck the course.”Many companies are in-between these two options, and are looking for ways that their partner housing corporate providers can assist. At Suite Home , we are working to provide solutions for the ever changing accommodation landscape, including offering:- Increased Flexibility - Our team has worked with our clientele to extend deadlines to secure apartment inventory as they navigate this uncertain landscape- Creative Budgets - Suite Home has always collaborated with clients to meet budgets, but we are working with our clientele to provide economical solutions for this years’ intern programs where they may be shelter in place in the company’s host city- Social Distancing - Our team has increased the number of single apartments to house interns in their own apartments with a work-from-home setup- Elevated Cleaning and Safety Standards- CDC sanitary guidelines have been implemented within Suite Home apartments- Travel Changes - Our team has been working with companies to push back intern start dates, or work with shorter stays Suite Home Corporate Housing Provides:- Complimentary Intern housing consultation with a minimum of three apartment solutions- Flexible start dates- Full kitchens, in-unit laundry, desk to provide work from home option- Personalized billing options- Preferred lease terms, with 30-day minimum- Various core inventory locations- Customized furnishing options- Virtual Meetings, Zoom calls, FaceTime walk-through or in-person orientation to meet Suite Home teamAbout Suite Home Corporate HousingEstablished in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms for our corporate clientele. 