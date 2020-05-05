Home Is Essential, Wherever Home Is

Suite Home Furnished Apartment at Marquee at Block 37 Downtown Chicago Suite Home Furnished Apartment at State & Grand Downtown Chicago Suite Home Furnished Studio Apartment at Marquee at Block 37 Downtown Chicago

Suite Home Corporate Housing Pivots as Valuable Resource for First Responders

As a travel nurse, I have many things to worry about while moving to a new location. Suite Home's process was seamless and questions were answered promptly. Because of Suite Home, it was stress-free!” — Lauren Holmes, Travel Nurse

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With business travel at a stand still and most relocation projects paused, short term rentals have been one of the hardest hit facets of the mobility industry. The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic strikes just as companies like Suite Home Corporate Housing , headquartered in downtown Chicago, were in the midst of ramping up their inventory to accommodate the summer crush of people coming to the city. Our corporate housing busy season is May through September, which are months when temp housing companies cater to large intern programs, oversee group moves or host visiting Broadway plays or TV productions. Suite Home, like many of its competitors, was in the middle of securing new leases and building apartment inventory to prepare for those busy months.Then, COVID-19 hit, and our cities were sheltered in place. Relocation came to a halt, some intern programs decided to go virtual, and theaters were closed. Our Suite Home furnished apartments that are situated throughout the city, in popular neighborhoods such as River North, the West Loop, the Loop or Streeterville, experienced a large wave of early departures or cancellations, and now sat empty. Suite Home used this opportunity to pivot, and work to provide our fully furnished apartments as an option to assist first responders coming to Chicago during this medical crisis.By offering deeply discounted pricing and professionally managed temporary accommodations, we found the silver lining during this pandemic, and were able to assist many incredible first responders coming to Chicago for their months-long assignments. We know these medical professionals have the choice to work through the City of Chicago at select hotel options, but we found that many were looking for alternative options that included:- Larger square footage (more than the typical 350 sq ft hotel room)- In-unit laundry so they are not sharing facilities with others- Full kitchens for grocery shopping and the ability to cook- Options with balconies- Pet friendly options- A shelter that feels like “home”Serviced apartments are often more comfortable than hotel living for longer, extended stays, which is why they are popular with traveling nurses across the U.S, both before and during this pandemic. In addition, professionally managed corporate housing companies have the tools in place to ensure a professional cleaned apartment accompanied with streamlined processes to ensure a stress-free stay.In addition to traveling nurses, Suite Home has also been assisting government and/or military contractors, press affiliates, and other medical professionals social distancing from their families so that they do not spread the virus to their loved ones. We are also seeing requests from people that are in-between homes, expats here on cancelled work assignments, and displaced college students who were not allowed to stay in their dorm rooms.This pandemic has brought new and unfamiliar challenges to so many industries at this time. While Suite Home is not going to experience their traditional, busy summer full of intern stays or company moves, our team is excited to be assisting those professionals that are on the front lines working tirelessly to keep Chicagoans safe.The City of Chicago will spend an estimated $150 million on hotel stays for first responders and contractors deployed here to fight COVID-19, with average hotel charges ranging from $130-175 per night. Working with a locally-owned and operated temporary housing provider, such as Suite Home, is poised to save the city thousands of dollars, and keep our local team fully employed.About Suite Home Corporate HousingEstablished in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing offers luxury furnished, corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms throughout the Chicagoland area and Wisconsin. The units are fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and all housewares needed for a temporary stay. The Suite Home staff strives to provide guests with a "home away from home" experience, and are equipped to handle large corporate groups, project work, relocation, medical travel, entertainment crews, interns, and government travel.Suite Home is a member of an Accredited CCHP Member Company of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), a professional trade association exclusively dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers. The company also has their Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) Quality Assurance Accreditation, and maintains an A+ status with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In 2017, Suite Home won the CHPA “Company of the Year” Award. Suite Home owner Jennifer Breen is a certified Corporate Housing Professional (CCHP) and Chairman of the Corporate Relocation Council (CRC). In addition, Suite Home is a WBE-Certified Woman Owned business, certified by the Women’s Business Development Center in Chicago. 