Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital to Receive Over 3,000 Pounds of Fresh Quality Produce

Healthcare heroes at Beaumont Royal Oak (MI) receive produce box donation from Produce Alliance Foundation

Donation to Frontline Healthcare workers is keeping food supply chain moving and open

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Produce Alliance Foundation Delivering

Nutritious Produce Boxes to Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital

Katsiroubas Bros. and Produce Alliance, LLC Keep Supply Chain Open

BOSTON, MASS.—May 13, 2020– The Produce Alliance Foundation, the charity arm of Produce Alliance, LLC and their local distributor Katsiroubas Bros. Wholesale Fruit & Produce will continue into week seven of their national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief to frontline responders through distributing fresh produce boxes to Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston. Mass. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital staff, along with other frontline responders, are working excruciating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and to acknowledge their hard work will receive a special produce box when they leave their shift. Over the past seven weeks, the deliveries from Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines will have served over 10,000 frontline workers and over 200,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.

Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donation of private donors and our commodity partners who are helping to get fresh produce into the hands of people keep the country safe, while keeping the workforce of multiple industries employed.

If you would like to help fund a truckload or an entire institution for the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign contact: Alison@producealliance.com or contribute via the Produce Alliance Foundation GoFundMe https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM.

Date: Friday, May 15, 2020

Time: 2:00 pm

Institution: Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital

Address: 30 Whitcomb Avenue (Loading Dock)

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Live Truck Parking: Whitcomb Ave by our loading dock

Follow us on social media @ProduceAlliance @PAFoundation_ @KatsiroubasProduce @FaulknerHosp

Notes for Media: Representatives from distributor Katsiroubas Bros., who are members of the Produce Alliance, LLC network, and representatives of Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital will be on-site to interview at the delivery.

Produce Alliance and Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for remote interviews to discuss the important role Produce Alliance has in keeping America’s supply chain running. A recent Opinion in The Hill. https://bit.ly/2VOWQSv

As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face coverings and ask that you practice accordingly. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, media will only be permitted at the loading dock area.

GoFundMe Video and B-roll. Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM . B-roll and photos are also available.

Media Contacts: Produce Alliance Foundation: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.com

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital: David Goldberg; (617-983-7588) dgoldberg@bwh.harvard.edu

About Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital: Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital is a 171-bed non-profit, community teaching hospital located in southwest Boston. Founded in 1900, they offer comprehensive medical, surgical, and psychiatric care as well as complete emergency, ambulatory and diagnostic services. For more information, visit www.brighamandwomensfaulkner.org.

About Katsiroubas Bros: Katsiroubas Bros. is a family-owned and customer-driven business that takes pride in their quality produce and hands-on approach. Today, Katsiroubas Bros. is led by the children of the late Nick Katsiroubas, Ted and Torry. Over 100 years of business, Katsiroubas Bros. is focused on continuing the service and quality that built this family business. Our mission is to establish partnerships with our customers by supplying the highest quality fruit, vegetables and specialty products available while serving our customer’s unique needs. Our dedication to service and quality is the core of our family business. www.katsiroubasproduce.com

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The Produce Alliance Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. During Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines, the Foundation has provided over 40,000 pounds of fresh quality produce to 3000 front line responders. www.producealliance.com/pa-foundation

About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to foodservice clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

