Produce Alliance Foundation Provide Largest Nutritious Produce Box Delivery to The Mount Sinai Health System

The Produce Alliance Foundation, the charity arm of Produce Alliance, LLC and their distributor Gargiulo Produce will continue into week seven of their national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief to frontline responders through distributing fresh produce boxes to The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City on Monday, May 11, Tuesday, May 12 and Friday, May 15. The Smith Family donation is the largest single delivery to date.

The Mount Sinai Health System, along with other frontline responders, are working excruciating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and to acknowledge their hard work they will receive a special produce box when they leave their shift. Over the past seven weeks, the deliveries from Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines will have served over 10,600 frontline workers and over 205,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.

Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donation of Iris and Michael Smith and Kaily and Adam Westbrook who is helping to get fresh produce into the hands of people keep the country safe while keeping the workforce of multiple industries employed. About 2,550 boxes of fresh produce will be delivered to The Mount Sinai Health System as part of a large gift from philanthropists Iris and Michael Smith, who are originally from New York and still have family who reside locally. Their hope is that their support will inspire others to do the same.

If you would like to help fund a truckload or an entire institution for the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign contact: Alison@producealliance.com or contribute via the Produce Alliance Foundation GoFundMe www.producealliance.com/produceboxes

Mon. May 11 6:45 am The Mount Sinai Hospital 1190 5th Avenue. NYC

Tues. May 12 6:45 am Mount Sinai Beth Israel 281 First Avenue, NYC

Fri. May 15 7:00 am Mount Sinai Morningside 1111 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC

TBD Mount Sinai West 1000 10th Avenue, NYC

Notes for Media: Representatives from distributor Gargiulo Produce, who are members of the Produce Alliance, LLC network, and representatives of The Mount Sinai Health System will be on-site to interview at the delivery.

Produce Alliance and Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for remote interviews to discuss the important role Produce Alliance has in keeping America’s supply chain running. A recent Opinion in The Hill. https://bit.ly/2VOWQSv

GoFundMe Video and B-roll. Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM. B-roll and photos are also available.

About the Mount Sinai Health System: The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research, and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in the country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The Produce Alliance Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. During Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines, the Foundation has provided over 205,000 pounds of fresh quality produce to 10,500 frontline responders. www.producealliance.com/pa-foundation

About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to foodservice clients across North America, the Caribbean, and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines Video



