Produce Alliance Foundation to Deliver Nutritious #ProduceBoxProject to Denver's Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center

WhatChefsWant! and Produce Alliance, LLC Keep Supply Chain Open

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Produce Alliance Foundation to Deliver Nutritious #ProduceBoxProject to Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center

and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

The Produce Alliance Foundation, the charity arm of Produce Alliance, LLC and their distributor What Chefs Want! will continue into week five of their national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief to frontline responders through distributing fresh produce boxes to Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, Colo. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 7:00 am at the Main Drive/Entrance.

The Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, along with other frontline responders, are working excruciating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and to acknowledge their hard work will receive a special produce box when they leave their shift. Over the past five weeks, the deliveries from Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines will have served over 3200 frontline workers and over 60,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.

Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donors on The Produce Alliance Foundation’s GoFundMe page https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM. If you would like to help fund a truckload or an entire institution for the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign contact: Alison@producealliance.com.

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Time: 7:00 a.m.

Institution: Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Main Drive/ Entrance

1719 E. 19th Avenue

Denver, Colo. 80218

Media Parking: Main entrance/drive area

Follow us on social media @ProduceAlliance @PAFoundation_ @Whatchefswant

Facebook @PSLDenver Twitter @PresStLukesDenv

RMHC Twitter: @RMHCFamily RMHC FB: @RockyMountainHospitalforChildren RMHC Insta: @RMHCFamily

Notes for Media: Representatives from distributor What Chefs Want!, who are members of the Produce Alliance, LLC network, and Presbyterian/St. Luke and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children staff will be on-site to interview at the delivery.

Produce Alliance and Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for remote interview to discuss the important role Produce Alliance has in keeping America’s supply chain running. A recent Opinion in The Hill. https://bit.ly/2VOWQSv

As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face coverings and ask that you practice accordingly.

GoFundMe Video and Broll. Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM . B-roll and photos are also available.

Media Contacts: Produce Alliance Foundation: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.com

Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center: Tana Sykes (512) 983-0218 tana.sykes@pslmc.com or Mari Abrams 720-477-3071 mari.abrams@pslmc.com

About Health One Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center: Part of the Health One system, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) for more than 135 years, has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains regions, and from around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,800 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. https://pslmc.com/

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. During Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines, the Foundation has provided over 40,000 pounds of fresh quality produce to 3000 front line responders. www.producealliance.com/pafoundation

About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to foodservice clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

