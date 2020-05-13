NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival King of the Road by Cate Celso The Desert by Bo Kovitz Sundays at the Triple Nickle by Jessica Colquhoun

American short documentaries on 11th edition of New York festival

With some films we will also screen interviews with the film director or actors.” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York will be an historical one. The first ever edition to go digital. From June 1st to June 7th every night the festival will stream short and feature films on the website of Bingewave .com. All genres the festival normally shows will be there: animation, narrative feature and short, documentary feature and short, art/experimental, music video and super shorts.The digitalisation of the NYC Independent Film Festival is caused by the Corona or Covid-19 virus. The whole city is still in lockdown and even if it were going to be opened in time, not many people would be able to travel to New York and attend the festival. Especially visitors from outside the United States - an ever growing crowd of international filmmakers, actors and producers - are still blocked from entrance.So in the festival week of June 1-7 the traditional festival hangout - the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan - will now be the central point from where all films will be streamed on video platform Bingewave. The program follows a specific time table, which is published on the festival website ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film online. In order to protect their film we will stream their film only once", says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,With some films we will also screen interviews with the film director or actors. That way we want to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for."Screening platform Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. Here are some of short documentaries by American filmmakers.(UN)DIVIDEDAmina is an Iraqi American refugee and Muslim. Joe is a Trump supporter who was afraid of Muslims in America — until he met Amina. The widening political division and polarization of our world have become so personal, and so volatile, that the very idea of civil, open-minded conversation can seem unreachable at times, and solutions scarce — until you meet Amina and Joe.BACK FROM THE BRINKMarine Corps veteran and filmmaker Dustin Jones sets out to understand the suicide epidemic among veterans through the lens of his former comrade, Bill Kirner. Bill’s marriage and life are threatened by PTSD. After intensive treatment, he and his wife Ashley are starting over and sharing their story with Dustin.BENEFIT OF BILLY HIPKINSThis documentary follows Billy Hipkins on his journey to discover what happened to Jennie Gourley, one of the actresses on stage the night President Lincoln was assassinated. Along the way he finds more than he ever thought possible, including himself.BEST CHANCE UAn inside look at the Ivy League football experience of black players at Dartmouth College.DEDICATIONS I-VA film composed of individual tales on memory as told by people with progressive memory loss. The short is based on neuroscience research, suggesting that memories can be made more resistant to degenerative disorders through the use of active recall. The film is meant to act as a visual document of the protagonists’ memories, as well as a tool to strengthen them.FOR ALL THE BRILLIANT CONVERSATIONSTwo international graduate students in the USA - Malaysian queer filmmaker Seok and Kenyan disabled activist-scholar Faith - embark on a journey to make a film that captures their friendship, putting them in vulnerable positions as they navigate trauma and healing.KING OF THE ROADRick Torres is a tractor trailer driver and 20 year Elvis Presley Tribute Artist whose passion is legendary.MARIA TORRES: NEIGHBORHOOD ARTISTWhat if making art could save your life? For this Peruvian-born New Yorker, painting helps heal physical and emotional trauma.NORMALNormal is a short documentary, that follows Garren, a 23 year old, black male who has set out to redefine what it means to be “normal” in this society, as we reexamine his neighborhood in South Central LA, where various pre-existing conditions prevent young men from having control over their fate.PART OF YOUR WORLDThis short documentary film explores the complicated relationship between formerly ultra-Orthodox Jews and how their sudden exposure to pop culture affected their transition into the secular world. For those growing up in insular ultra-Orthodox communities in Brooklyn, with little to no access to TV, radio, or even secular books or newspapers, this transition is a stark and constant reminder of the separation between the ultra-Orthodox communities in which they were raised and the rest of New York City.SUNDAYS AT THE TRIPLE NICKLEOn Edgecombe Avenue in Sugar Hill, Harlem, Marjorie Eliot is making sure her apartment building’s iconic jazz legacy lives on. Marjorie and her son have been hosting jazz concerts in her apartment every Sunday for the past 26 years, a pursuit of overcoming grief through music. This film tells the story of the women behind the piano, and how Marjorie’s generous vision came to be and the life it has taken on since, as she leaves behind her own legacy.THE DESERTYears after the closure of a major public hospital in the Bay Area, patients, first responders and care providers must navigate a hospital desert and adapt to the limited options, longer distances and backlogged systems of care.



