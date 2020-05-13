Peregrine Acquires Royalty in Tarrant County, Texas

Tarrant County, TX

Peregrine Energy Partners continues to provide solutions for royalty owners nationwide.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPeregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Tarrant County, TX from an undisclosed seller.The purchase features production from numerous producing natural gas wells under EagleRidge Energy, a pure-play operator dedicated to the Barnett Shale where they operate over 1,400 wells on 184,000 gross acres across 22 counties.“The Barnett Shale is an area we are very familiar with as it’s in our backyard and we have had the good fortune to be able to work with a number of royalty owners and their families in providing divestment options,” commented Managing Director Josh Prier. “With oil prices all over the board in the last 90 days, we have been focusing our efforts on acquiring natural gas assets whose prices have not been whipsawed by the effects of COVID-19 or international price wars.”Peregrine continues to work with landowners in most major basins across the U.S., adding value through their experience and transparency. “By focusing our efforts to deliver relevant and detailed information to our clients regarding their minerals, we provide fact-based data that helps to improve their understanding of the asset in these challenging times,” said Mr. Prier.Peregrine focuses exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and works directly with mineral owners as well as local land professionals in multiple basins across the country. “As the market continues to tighten, more people have reached out to us looking for immediate options and relief,” said Peregrine’s Co-Founder, Wolf Hanschen. “We’ve been fortunate to be a resource for royalty owners in these trying times.”Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.



