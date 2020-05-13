BitWallet launches regulated digital currency exchange in more than 20 countries, including USA

Users of the BitWallet ‘app’ on Apple and Android devices may now buy and sell bitcoin directly from their phone or tablet.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitWallet , the popular digital wallet, launched a regulated cryptocurrency exchange today. Users of the BitWallet ‘app’ on Apple and Android devices may now buy and sell bitcoin directly from their phone or tablet. This service is now available to users across the globe in over 20 countries, including the United States.BitWallet’s ‘buy feature’ allows users to buy bitcoin with a debit card and receive it instantly. Other leading cryptocurrency exchanges often have a 3 to 5 day wait to receive purchased Bitcoin. BitWallet’s buy feature is simple and quick. BitWallet will also offer some of the lowest fees ever seen in the ‘Fintech’ industry.“Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent stock market woes, the world has recognized the inevitable need for digital currency. Bitcoin is money that requires no physical contact, it’s perfect for social distancing protocols,” said John T. Perrone, President and CEO of BitWallet.He went on to say, “While stocks were in free fall, Bitcoin has increased by nearly 200% against the U.S. Dollar since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. BitWallet provides a fast and easy way to buy bitcoin, and receive it immediately in your digital wallet.”Selling bitcoin is equally as simple for BitWallet users with the new instant exchange. Users may link a bank account to their BitWallet application, and receive a direct deposit from the sale of bitcoin. BitWallet’s cashout fee is also lower than leading competitors. The company has plans to add several additional currencies to the application later this year.About BitWallet, Inc.: BitWallet, Inc. is a software company based in Houston, Texas, USA. Founded in 2017, BitWallet, Inc. specializes in digital currency and blockchain technology. The company has been highlighted as an up and coming project in the Fintech industry by several publications, including Forbes, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, and Bloomberg.

BitWallet™ - Send Bitcoin in 10 Seconds



