Indoor Ag-Con Kicks Off New Webinar Series With United Fresh Panel On Produce Trends, Business Opps For Indoor Growers
Free Monthy Virtual Events To Share Content Originally Planned For May 2020 Annual In-Person Conference Postponed Due to Covid-19 PandemicLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor Ag-Con LLC, producers of the premier event for the indoor|vertical farming industry, is launching a free monthly webinar series to share content originally planned for its May 2020 in-person annual conference that has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Titled “Indoor Ag-Conversations,” the new virtual event series kicks off with the United Fresh Produce Association Panel: Produce Trends & Business Opportunities For Indoor Growers Emerging From Covid-19 Pandemic" on Wednesday, June 3 at 4 pm EST.
Moderated by Tom Stenzel, President & CEO, United Fresh Produce Association, the Indoor Ag-Conversations webinar panel will include Paul Lightfoot, President and Founder of BrightFarms and Alex DiNovo, President and COO of DNO Produce.
“While Covid-19 has temporarily halted our opportunity to gather face-to-face for Indoor Ag-Con, it has not stopped us from sharing the incredible innovations and business-building opportunities our vibrant industry offers,” says Brian Sullivan, co-owner of Indoor Ag-Con. “We’re honored to have the United Fresh Produce Association kick off our first webinar with such a dynamic panel of industry leaders talking about the unprecedented challenges and opportunities we’re facing today.”
“Now more than ever it’s critical that we continue to find new ways to connect with industry peers to share industry ideas and experiences,” adds Tom Stenzel, President & CEO, United Fresh Produce Association. “Indoor growing is an important component of the fresh produce industry, and we’re excited to lead the first Indoor Ag-Con webinar on June 3 as we look ahead to our own new free virtual event, United Fresh Live!, coming the week of June 15.”
With plans to feature one to two sessions each month, the new Indoor Ag-Conversations webinar series will feature content originally planned for the now postponed Indoor Ag-Con 2020 Conference line-up , as well as new sessions designed to help industry members find new ways to grow their business.
Scheduled for June 3 at 4 pm EST, the Indoor Ag-Conversations United Fresh panel will share insights from:
Moderator Tom Stenzel, the president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, is a frequent speaker on industry issues and has been recognized for his leadership frequently throughout his career. Tom has testified numerous times before Congress, and works closely with leaders at the White House, USDA, FDA and other U.S. regulatory agencies. He also leads the United Fresh Start Foundation, the association’s charitable foundation focused on increasing children’s access to fresh fruits and vegetables. The Foundation and its partners have donated more than 5,000 salad bars to schools in all 50 states.
Paul Lightfoot, President and Founder of BrightFarms, is creating the first national brand of locally grown produce. In four years, Lightfoot has led the company from a proof-of-concept to operating four greenhouses in key markets like Washington, D.C., Chicago, Cincinnati and Philadelphia. BrightFarms was named 235th on the 2017 Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies, ranking 10th among all food companies and the only produce company featured on the list.
Alex DiNovo is President and COO of DNO Produce Group of Companies, a rapidly growing family-owned group of businesses located in Columbus, Ohio. DNO is a fresh fruit and vegetable processor, as well as a distributor, with a distribution network throughout the Midwest, Great Lakes, and southeastern United States. DNO distributes to customers both directly and indirectly through its network. Alex is a fourth generation family member who has been involved in the produce business from a young age. He has knowledge and experience in many areas of the produce supply chain.
Indoor Ag-Conversation webinars are free to industry members. To register for the upcoming June 3 session, visit www.indoor.ag/webinar. In addition, the Indoor Ag-Con team is currently exploring dates and options for its postponed May 2020 in-person event and will be providing updates soon.
ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLC
Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con touches all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis, hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. In December 2018, three event industry professionals – Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – purchased Indoor Ag-Con LLC from Newbean Capital, setting the stage for further expansion of the events globally. For more information, visit: https://indoor.ag
ABOUT UNITED FRESH PRODUCE ASSOCIATION
United Fresh brings together members across every segment of the supply chain to build relationships that are as solid with a handshake as with a contract. We empower industry leaders to join forces to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. For more information, visit: https://www.unitedfresh.org/ and to learn more about United Fresh LIVE! Visit www.unitedfreshlive.org
