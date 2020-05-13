SEARCHEN NETWORKS Wins Regional Best in Digital Marketing Agencies Award

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Marketing Services Inc., a part of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, has announced it has been awarded “ Best in Digital Marketing Agencies ” for 2020 in “ West Palm Beach, Florida ” according to Expertise.com, a national yet locally focused business services ratings site.Chief Executive Officer of Internet Marketing Services Inc., John Colascione, commented on the recent award saying:I’m excited to accept this award which which recognizes our long-standing commitment to quality and results. We have been in the Internet technology niche for nearly twenty years but just recently relocated our headquarters to West Palm Beach Florida from New York. I think it is pretty outstanding that in one short year we're already making ourselves an Internet standout, here locally in the Palm Beach area.” Colascione said. “Hard work and relentless persistence usually pays off and I think its safe to say that it is showing early in the game,” he added.According to its LinkedIn.com page, the website Expertise.com, on operation based in Los Angeles, California, receives over 500,000 monthly visitors and exists to help people connect with local experts for life's most important decisions. From legal to home services to photography.Out of seven specific firms in West Palm Beach, two were chosen . Expertise.com looks for five main key-points while reviewing businesses for the award:• Reputation: A history of satisfied customers giving excellent recommendations.• Credibility: Established in their industry with licensing, accreditations, and awards.• Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.• Engagement: Approachable and responsive to clients and available for new business.• Professionalism: Dedicated to providing consistently quality work and impeccable customer service.According to a company spokesperson at Expertise.com, “After a review of local businesses, Internet Marketing Services Inc. was identified and published in our “Best Digital Marketing Agencies” in “West Palm Beach.” There is zero cost for this recognition, and most see an increase in local web traffic and phone calls due to our strength in Search.”About Internet Marketing Services Inc.Internet Marketing Services Inc., a part of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, specializes in search engine optimization and search engine marketing. Located in West Palm Beach, the company has over 18 years of experience in offering and delivering offsite webmaster solutions and support, including web hosting. The company helps small and medium-sized businesses reduce their web operating expenses by adopting their in-house programming and development work, applying its extensive knowledge and expertise in the fields of server administration, content marketing, and webmaster services. For more information about the company visit https://www.searchen.com



