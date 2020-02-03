Author Releases First Ever Crime-Fiction Story Based Entirely on Domain Name

New book, ‘Murder.net’ becomes first ever paperback specifically created based on a web site address.

PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS, publisher of Murder.net, a new short story involving a serial killer and a website, has announced it has released a paperback and Kindle book that will serve as the first ever horror story actually developed based on a web address.“As an avid 'domain name' enthusiast and fan of true crime, Court TV and Investigation Discovery, I came up with the idea for Murder.net from a television series called 'web of lies' which was based on crimes initiated against victims utilizing the Internet. Although the show was very interesting, I felt the name of the show was poor when compared to a name such as "Murder.net" which is obviously a much more dramatic and attention getting moniker. Being the owner of the domain, I felt compelled to create 'Murder.net' and believed it would serve its best purpose as a true crime story which could potentially become a Netflix series or movie” said author John Colascione.Aligned with the times, the book involves a serial killer, the Internet, a website called Murder.net, and a police procedural hunt involving digital bitcoin payments being traced. Crime fiction is one of the world's most popular genres. It has been estimated that as many as one in every three new novels, published in English, is classified within the crime fiction category.Both the print and Kindle versions are now available at Amazon.com and GoodReads.com with an audiobook version being produced and expected to be released within the next thirty days.For more information visit www.Murder.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.