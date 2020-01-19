Wireless, Mobile-Broadband Assets Announced For Sale by Top Level Domain Brokerage

Name broker TLD Brokerage announces sale of two-decade old Intellectual property assets, trademarks in fixed wireless, mobile-broadband niche.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLD Brokerage, a provider of Domain Asset Brokerage Services, and subsidiary of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, has announced an exclusive agreement to sell the domain name and online addresses for “icall.com” along with its associated federally registered U.S. trademark.“Short internet domain names in the legacy .com TLD (top level domain) endings are becoming increasingly rare,” said John Colascione , TLD Brokerage founder. “Along with a slew of IP based calling services and improvements of Internet speed, online telephone services have exploded which makes this opportunity to acquire this dynamite name especially unique.” The URL icall.com was first registered in 1996 and was acquired along with other assets of the company ICALL INC., all of which are currently held by GPG SL ICALL INVESTMENT, LLC.In the United States, there are over 450 DSL, Cable, Fiber-Optic, Wireless and Mobile Broadband service providers who could benefit to re-brand an IP based calling program or app with this short and brandable domain name.“With the wide range of use available for this group of domains (.com, .net, and .org) we have already begun to reach out to companies such as Paul Bunyan, Rise Broadband, King Street Wireless, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T Mobile, MetroPCS, Hughes Network Systems, Republic Wireless, Bell Mobility, Nokia, Sony Mobile, Viasat, Nortel Networks, Shaw Communications, Centurylink, Commscope, Star2Star Communications, Apple Inc, Rogers Communications with hundreds more we have not even yet contacted.The letters “i” and “e”, have proved popular with millennials, through popular services such as “eBay”, “eTrade’, “eHarmony”, as well as, “iVillage”, “iPlayer”, Google's former “iGoogle” service as well as the many Apple related services which “iPod”, “iTunes”, “iCloud”, and others” Colascione added. The letter "i" was also used in the popular Nickelodeon show “iCarly” based on the child star who used the Internet.The following assets are available as a package:1. Internet domain name: icall.com, icall.net and icall.org2. Any and all rights associated with U.S. Federal Trademark Registration #2194066 originally filed by ICALL INC. and assigned to GPG SL ICALL INVESTMENT, LLC.To inquire about acquisition of the above intellectual property assets please contact John Colascione with TLD Brokerage at +1 561-370-7366 or by email at sales[@]tldbrokerage.com.About TLD BrokerageTLD Brokerage are experts at buying, selling, and brokering domain names and websites. The firm, a part of SEARCHEN NETWORKSInternet services, was founded by John Colascione, who is a member of the ICANN Business Constituency (The BC) and has been highlighted as a leading domain expert by domain name industry trade magazine DNJournal.com.



