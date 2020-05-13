FULTON MEDICAL CENTER NOW OFFERS MRI SERVICES WITH A 24 HOUR TURN AROUND TIME FOR REPORTING

In Jan 2019, MRI Imaging was discontinued at FMC by previous management, but Noble Health Corp felt it was imperative to bring MRI services back to Fulton, MO.

FULTON, MISSOURI, USA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fulton Medical Center announced today that it will again be offering MRI services. In January 2019, MRI Imaging was discontinued at Fulton Medical Center by previous management, but Noble Health Corporation felt it was imperative to bring MRI services back to the Fulton Community.

FMC will now offer a full range of MRI services that include Neurological, Thoracic, Abdominal, Vascular, Orthopedic, Joint, and Spine imaging exams. Staff members at Fulton Medical are excited to once again offer this service to the community as for the past year, it has only been able to offer patients a choice of Columbia or Jeff City to have this done.

Steve Simerl, Medical Imaging Director at Fulton Medical stated: "Patients can now receive high-quality MRI exams close to home without having to leave town."

Another perk of having an MRI machine available at Fulton Medical is the prompt turn-around time with exams. "This means that the ordering physician will have the exam report in less than 24 hours allowing for expedited diagnosis of the patient’s condition so that prompt treatment can be started to correct issues and decrease pain sooner." Simerl stated

Starting on Wednesday, May 13th the Mobile MRI will be on-site at FMC every Wednesday at 1 pm.

Don Buchanan, CEO of Fulton Medical stated, "The doctors are happy to once again be able to order MRIs at Fulton so patients do not have to leave town."

ABOUT NOBLE HEALTH MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

Noble Health’s mission is to provide high-quality medical care that addresses the needs of the communities we serve. Our goal is to serve the community and its residents with comprehensive medical services delivered at reasonable prices and with the highest integrity. We will work diligently and forthrightly with local, state and federal governments towards a sustainable model that provides medical services for all.

Noble Health Management is a subsidiary of Noble Health Corporation headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Noble Health Corp is dedicated to the mission of revitalizing community healthcare through service, quality, and integrity.

ABOUT FULTON MEDICAL CENTER

FMC is a community hospital located in Fulton, Missouri in Callaway County.

FMC is an acute care hospital with 37 beds, 24/7/365 emergency department, and a walk-in clinic. It has proudly served the residence of Callaway and surrounding counties since 1985.

Noble Health Management took over operations at FMC in December 2019 and is in the process of expanding health services and implementing leading-edge technology.

For more info please email: info@noblehealthcorp.com

Noble Heath Corporate Website: www.noblehealthcorp.com

For all media/PR related inquiries please contact:

Beth Omecene Epperson

Director of Marketing & Communications

Phone: (913) 355-5087

Email: bepperson@noblehealthcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.