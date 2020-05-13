Canadian clean economic recovery initiative expands to over 2,000 companies

Advanced biofuels to spur emissions reductions and new investment in rebuilding the economy

Climate models flag the indispensable future role for energy-dense, advanced biofuels and synthetic fuels. We need to spur investment to increase the production and use of these fuels in Canada.” — Ian Thomson , ABFC President

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada, and member companies, have joined with a broad group of clean energy, cleantech industries, and climate and energy policy leaders to call on the federal government to commit to a three-part economic recovery and resilience plan.Over two hundred signatories, representing more than 2000 companies, have launched ResilientRecovery.ca to demonstrate support for rebuilding Canada’s economy through investments in clean energy and cleantech solutions. By stimulating local production, use, and export of low-carbon products, such as advanced biofuels and other non-fossil synthetic fuels, Canada can rebuild a resilient economy that supports rural and resource communities, re-trains and re-employs displaced energy workers, and keeps Canada on track to exceed 2030 emission targets and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.“Canada has a choice: we can remain tied to economic and environmental instability from reliance on fossil fuels, or we can invest in clean fuels and energy innovations that complement our natural resource and energy assets, and meet the global demand for the clean fuels of tomorrow,” said Ian Thomson, ABFC President. “Canadians spend over $60 billion every year for fuels that move us and power our economy. We need to focus our investment dollars on the solutions that provide stable jobs, affordable and reliable clean fuels, and protect our energy security.”“Clean fuels contribute a unique value to a resilient, diversified Canada: biofuels tap into agricultural and forestry supply chains, as well as industrial and waste streams, and clean fuel growth creates new green jobs and industries outside large urban areas. Rural Canada’s traditional industries have faced headwinds in a globalized economy for years, but recent events have made clear that Canadians need healthy rural communities for resilience in turbulent times,” noted Thomson. “Climate models point to the indispensable future role for energy-dense, advanced biofuels and synthetic fuels. Now is the time to stimulate private sector investment to increase the production and use of these fuels in Canada.”Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 14 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca



