Calling Librarians and Knowledge Workers Everywhere

Imagine the future of knowledge management

Softlink Information Centres is asking for 10 minutes of your time to complete our #gotknowledge2020 survey.

Cutting libraries during a recession is like cutting hospitals during a plague.” — Eleanor Crumblehulme

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres is pleased to announce their # gotknowledge2020 survey is open. Running through to July 16th, the survey is designed to give librarians and knowledge workers a voice.We believe the best way to gain an even deeper understanding is to ask those at the coalface. They are our trusted, primary source and the survey is another avenue for us to learn from, and share with you.In this busy time, we hope as many library and knowledge workers can spare 10 minutes of their time to complete our survey. We want to assure them that protecting the privacy of their personal and business data paramount. Those who wish to remain anonymous do not need to provide their organization and position details.Once the survey is closed Softlink IC will analyze all the responses and we look forward to sharing the subsequent report will all respondents who provide us with an email address.As Softlink IC’s COO Sarah Thompson notes ”Seeking the opinions and suggestions of those who work in the information sector, ensures Softlink IC’s library and research solutions continue to exceed expectations. The survey is another way we connect and learn from those who work in a sector we are all passionate about.”We thank all library and knowledge workers for their time in completing the survey.



