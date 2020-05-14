Plastic Culture, SoCal’s Rock/Reggae Band Wins Canada’s RiseUp TV Music Competition for Autism; Debuts New Singles

Kaitlin Allen and Eddie Garcia of Plastic Culture recently won Canada's RiseUP TV Music competition benefiting Autism..

Plastic Culture works to keep music alive producing the best and most authentic sound, with influences, diverse taste, and the love of multiple music genres.

I wanted to take from legendary bands like Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, Sublime, Santana, etc. and use their sound as an influence while mixing other genres with them as part of our sound.” — Kaitlin Allen, Plastic Culture

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emerging Rock/Reggae band out of Orange County, California “Plastic Culture” has been working hard putting their finishing touches on their new album after winning RiseUP TV’s online music competition benefiting Canada’s “Rise Up for Autism”. The band is made up of the duo Kaitlin Allen and Eddie Garcia, who competed with around thirty bands from around the world. The contest was held to support, to get exposure, and acquire new fans for the musicians along with supporting the efforts of Autism awareness around the globe.

The momentum for Plastic Culture has not stopped after their win especially with their recently released single “So Much Stress” written by Allen when she was 18 years old. The song is about pursuing your dreams and encouraging others to do the same. It’s available now on all music platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. Featured on the song is Quinn Carson, a trombonist, writer, arranger, producer who has worked on the TV series 'Drunk History' and has also toured and recorded with the Sublime tribute band "Badfish".

Plastic Culture’s first single “Power of Love” was released this past January and has over 100 thousand streams on Spotify already. The song is about how the person you love is not who you’re destined to be with. It was mixed and mastered by Frank Gryner a Canadian record producer, mix engineer, and multi-instrumentalist who also played drums and keyboards on the song. He has mixed, engineered, or performed on recordings for multi-platinum artist Rob Zombie, as well as A Perfect Circle, BT, Peter Pepper, and Andrew W.K. among many others.

These two songs and the win with RiseUP TV has made a major impact on the band as now they have an international distribution/marketing deal with The AMG Corp and Sony Music.

Allen always had music in her veins since she was born as she sang her first song at five years of age in front of a live audience. However, it was in 2012 when the rock scene that she once knew, loved, and grew up with had changed for her. While performing with a cover band as a side project, she became inspired to go on a mission to find other musicians who had the same thought as her about bringing back the heart and soul into rock n’ roll. “I wanted to take from legendary bands like Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, Sublime, Santana, etc. and use their sound as an influence while mixing other genres with them as part of our sound”, said Allen.

It took her a while to think of a name for the group but then decided on “Plastic Culture ” as she felt the name was well suited for the disdain she felt towards the popular rock music scene at the time as the rock bands she heard on the radio stations were all starting to sound the same.

It wasn’t until she met Eddie Garcia in 2015 when things started to click. Garcia was a full-time college student who took a break from playing music and contemplated pursuing a law degree. Although he was going through a difficult time in his life, something kept calling him back to music so he answered an ad on Craigslist and auditioned for the cover band where Allen was the lead singer. Garcia and Allen hit it off so well, they split off and created a new authentic sound; a unique method of blending rock, psychedelic, reggae, and funk music which is actively reaching a wide variety of audiences.

This past year, Plastic Culture recorded a live studio session with Jung Records in North Hollywood, California. Along with Gryner, other featured musicians included drummer David Raven who has performed with such greats as Carole King, Keith Richards of ‘The Rolling Stones’, Billy Gibbons of ‘ZZ Top’, Mike Ness of ‘Social Distortion’ and many more.

Two more tracks are set to hit the music stores this year, namely “Home is Where the Heart Is,” which is set for release on July 3rd and “Dyin’ Alive” on September 4th. These new singles peel back the layers of Plastic Culture, showing an unfiltered and raw glimpse of their past. For those who are looking for tracks that speak from real experiences, Plastic Culture delivers.

For more information about Plastic Culture, you can visit their website at www.plasticultureofficial.com and follow them on social media at Facebook ThatBandCalledPlasticCulture, Instagram at PlastiCulture, and on YouTube.

For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

