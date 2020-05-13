beSECURE Partners with WALLIX Password Manager to Automate Authenticated Vulnerability Scans

Beyond Security Logo

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a global leader in automated penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, announced today that it has partnered with WALLIX, a leader in the Privileged Account Management (PAM) market. The partnership between Beyond Security’s flagship product, beSECURE, and WALLIX Bastion, simplifies credentialed scanning across complex environments by offering organizations the trusted scanning capabilities they’ve come to rely on at the same time as a secure place to store credentials outside of the beSECURE platform.

“We're proud to partner with WALLIX, a specialist in privileged account management,” said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO. “Together, WALLIX Bastion and beSECURE deliver credential-based vulnerability testing in a safe, secure and seamless manner.”

Performing authenticated scans can be an arduous process for large enterprises due to zero trust security methods that, while helping companies meet compliance standards and prevent security threats, often complicate access for security teams who frequently work as outside contractors. The difficulty of gaining the required credentials or having to reset constantly changing usernames and passwords may cause large organizations to choose other scanning methods that may not be as secure and may not provide a complete list of vulnerability detections.

“This integration relies on the use of the WALLIX Password Manager to automate authenticated vulnerability scans. It enables beSECURE to connect to the device in confidence for authenticated vulnerability scans,” explains Emmanuel Pierre, Product Manager at WALLIX. "This positions us in a pivotal role for global customers' asset security". “Furthermore, these two agile solutions facilitate a seamless and rapid integration with no additional maintenance cost for the client,” adds Chad Carter, VP Sales US at WALLIX.

Clients using both Beyond Security’s beSECURE and WALLIX Bastion will be able to store secure passwords and SSH keys in an encrypted vault that they can access any time they need to retrieve credentials for authenticated scanning. The combined solutions will protect the security and control over privileged accounts while allowing rapid deployment of the in-depth credentialed scanning that can detect policy violations, missing patches and other security issues not detectable via a regular scan.

About WALLIX:

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance with a strong presence in the United States. WALLIX’s U.S. headquarters are in Boston.

In response to recent regulatory changes and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, WALLIX’s solutions help users defend against cyber-attacks, theft and data leaks linked to stolen credentials, and abused privileges. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all the criteria for regulatory compliance. For more information, please contact Courtney Cohen at wallix@sspr.com. For more information, please visit https://www.wallix.com/en/

About Beyond Security:

Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.

Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Sacramento, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com or 747-254-5705. You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com



