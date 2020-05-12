Small businesses closed due to the pandemic start to see their products hit London Drugs store shelves

London Drugs Local Central logo

May 15 is the deadline for small businesses to submit their products for consideration

We have been humbled by their stories and more passionate than ever to support our local companies through these trying times.” — Clint Mahlman, London Drugs President and Chief Operating Officer

Since the launch of London Drugs’ Local Central on April 28, more than 1200 Western Canadian companies have submitted products for consideration to be made available on London Drugs’ store shelves, illustrating the need to help.

This week, customers will start to see some of the products from local companies in select London Drugs locations. Customers will see these are small local companies, generally using local ingredients where possible, who’ve been limited from other means of selling their products. All of these companies have been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more products from local businesses will continue to be added to the Local Central initiative in the coming weeks.

“We have been humbled by their stories and more passionate than ever to support our local companies through these trying times,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our customers can look for the Local Central signage to find these products in many London Drugs stores closest to these local companies’ normal areas of operation. The stories and backgrounds of these small businesses is truly remarkable. We are excited at the prospect of continuing to grow Local Central to help more local businesses.”

Be sure to check this list of small businesses supported and where you will be able to find them: https://londondrugs.com/local-central.html

Odd Society Spirits hand sanitizer is one of the local products now part of London Drugs’ Local Central. "We are incredibly grateful to be given shelf space for our hand sanitizer at five London Drugs stores in Vancouver," explains Gordon Glanz, Odd Society Spirits owner and distiller. “London Drugs continues to make small business a priority - initiatives like Local Central provide new opportunities to reach customers and help businesses like ours through these difficult times.”

Small business owners have until May 15, 2020 to submit their products for consideration. https://www.londondrugs.com/local-central-application.html

