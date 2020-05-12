Through “drive-in” and “curbside” ceremonies, Charis Bible College will celebrate 2020 graduates on May 13 and May 16

Courtesy Charis Bible College file photo

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College will celebrate its graduates this year in a unique and fun way while also staying in compliance with Teller County and Colorado’s “Safer-at-Home” guidelines.

The annual graduation of its second- and third-year classes will be conducted as a drive-in and curbside ceremony.

Class and faculty speakers will give their speeches from the Charis Bible College’s auditorium while implementing social distancing measures. The rest of the graduates will remain outside in the parking lot to watch the livestream in their vehicles.

After the commencement is finished, graduates will then drive a pre-determined route to pick up their certificates.

All graduates will be encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the festivities.

On both May 13 and May 16, graduations will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Learn more about Charis Bible College by visiting charisbiblecollege.org. The graduation can be watched by live stream at charisbiblecollege.org.



Contact:

Eileen Quinn, Public Relations Manager

eileenquinn@awmi.net

719-635-2111, ext. 22081

About Charis Bible College

Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack in 1994 to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 40 campuses around the world. Find Charis at charisbiblecollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.



