Caserta Advises US Air Force on Data and Analytics in Live Panel

Caserta leadership educates US Air Force EWI Fellow

st Lieutenant Jeffrey Lowder, EWI Fellow. “Our EWI Class was grateful for the opportunity to learn from the industry leaders at Caserta. It’s discussions like these that our Fellowship program is able to bring back to the Air Force, so that we can continue to dominate in Air, Space and Cyberspace.” NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caserta , a leading data and analytics professional services firm, held a live panel on data and analytics for the US Air Force EWI (Education With Industry) Fellows. The panel featured Caserta’s founding CEO Joe Caserta and Caserta Principal Data and Analytics Strategist Doug Laney, and was moderated by Caserta VP Marketing and Analytics Remy Rosenbaum.The US Air Force EWI Fellows are competitively selected for leadership development by spending 10-months embedded in commercial companies. The program is a hands-on educational experience that exposes Fellows to industry best practices and aims to develop the business acumen and empathy required of future Air Force leaders to lead cross functional teams.“As education on data and analytics is a hallmark of Caserta, we were very excited for the opportunity to produce a live panel for the Air Force EWI Fellows,” notes Remy Rosenbaum, VP Marketing and Analytics at Caserta. “The seasoned panelists answered pressing questions on the state of data and analytics and their impact on the future."During the live panel, panelists answered questions posed by the EWI Fellows, who tuned in from across the United States. The questions raised included data and analytics trends, artificial intelligence, data and analytics during the COVID-19 pandemic, data governance, data democratization, and data literacy.“As our world evolves, it is important for the Air Force to examine and learn from industry professionals. Lessons such as, strategies on incorporating innovation, leading through change, and maintaining a competitive advantage on a global scale,” notes 1Lieutenant Jeffrey Lowder, EWI Fellow. “Our EWI Class was grateful for the opportunity to learn from the industry leaders at Caserta. It’s discussions like these that our Fellowship program is able to bring back to the Air Force, so that we can continue to dominate in Air, Space and Cyberspace.”

Watch Air Force Data & Analytics Panel



