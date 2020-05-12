Supreme Purchase LLC Receives $3 Million in Funding from Private Investors

These funds will play a substantial role in the expansion of the company’s logistics network.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Purchase LLC has proudly announced that it has received a massive funding of 3 million dollars to expand its logistics network and cloud based software. This funding has been secured by the company from private investors, and these $3 million will play a major role in the exponential growth of the company’s logistics network. Supreme Purchase LLC enables people from around the world to shop American products online and use a US based postal address for their ease. With this amazing new method of online shopping, people anywhere in the world can buy from any US based store and have these products delivered at their doorstep anywhere in the world.

“Here at Supreme Purchase, we help the online shopping community from around the world save up to 75% on shipping costs, while also enabling them to use a US based postal address for their convenience,” said Eric Smith of the Supreme Purchase, LLC., while talking about the company. “We are extremely grateful to our valued private investors for investing this substantial amount of 3 million dollars, as it will play a key role in expanding our operations.” He added. According to Eric, these funds will directly contribute in expanding the company’s logistics network and its impressive cloud based shipping software, which is already gaining immense popularity worldwide.

In addition, SupremePurchase.us is committed to the cause of making international shipping affordable and convenient for everyone. Buyers from around the world can save as much as 80% on their international shipping cost through this amazing software, while they can also shop tax-free in many locations. Furthermore, they can also keep their purchases in storage for up to 90 days at no additional cost, which is yet another amazing feature offered by the company. By revolutionizing online shopping and shipping with a unique combination of innovation and technology, Supreme Purchase LLC is simply giving birth to a whole new model of offshore online shopping.

For more information, please visit the website at www.supremepurchase.us.



