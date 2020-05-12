Benetech, Inc. Supporting Dust Suppression at Bulk Material–handling Plants During COVID-19

Benetech Dust Suppression in Action

Deemed an essential business during the current pandemic, Benetech, Inc. is continuing to help combat fugitive dust at bulk material–handling facilities.

AURORA, IL, USA, May 12, 2020 -- Deemed an essential business during the current pandemic, Benetech, Inc. is continuing to help combat fugitive dust at bulk material–handling facilities.

Dust suppression remains a top concern at dust-laden essential industries such as mining, cement, oil refining, pulp and paper, and power generation so they can maintain production.

“OSHA, MSHA and the EPA continue to ramp up requirements for those in bulk material–handling industries to significantly reduce airborne dust from their operations,” said Benetech Vice President Paul Moran. “Fugitive dust is bad for both workplace hygiene and the environment, and in certain industries it is extremely dangerous because it's combustible. One of the most effective ways to reduce these risks is to install an engineered dust suppression system.”

To assist customers with their dust control, Benetech is sending its application engineering team to plants and is committed to staying compliant with CDC workplace guidelines for COVID-19. Benetech designs, fabricates and installs dust suppression systems and products for all areas of a bulk material–handling facility, including stockpiles, transfer points, stackouts, pugmills, ship-loaders, transloading hoppers, and rail and truck dumps.

Benetech’s tested and proven solutions feature pre-engineered and custom-designed chemical injection systems with non-toxic agents and specialty chemicals. Other year-round dust suppression control measures include stockpile sealing using Benetech’s wind- and rain-resistant GreenTarp™ solution for inactive storage piles.

“Properly designed dust suppression systems enable operators to improve worker safety and health, production, governmental compliance, and equipment life and performance,” said Moran. “It also helps them decrease material loss and housekeeping costs.”

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material–handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce dust, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust-control and material-handling systems, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require. For more information, please call (630) 844-1300 or visit www.benetechglobal.com.



