NaVOBA Welcomes new and Returning Corporate Allies

Pittsburgh:The National Veteran-Owned Business Association(NaVOBA)is proud to welcome a host of new and returning Corporate Allies that have committed for 2020.

Pittsburgh: The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) is proud to welcome a host of new and returning Corporate Allies that have committed to including Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBEs) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBEs) in their supply chains.

“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers.”

NaVOBA is proud to announce the following new Corporate Allies for 2020:

Manpower, Citizens Bank, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Orlando Health, The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Merck, Citibank, CenturyLink, MWAA and Bristol Myers Squibb as a Founding Member. NaVOBA also proudly welcomes back the following Corporate Allies that have renewed their commitments to NaVOBA for 2020: Xcel Energy, Bank of New York Mellon, CDW, Johnson & Johnson, McCormick, The Hartford, TJX Companies and UPS.

All large corporations and organizations that choose to support the mission of the National Veteran-Owned Business Association benefit from the exposure and goodwill of the nation’s exclusive third-party certifier of Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBE/SDVBEs). Supporting NaVOBA enhances community outreach and supplier recruitment and gains visibility for a corporation’s leaders and brand.

To learn more please visit us at www.NaVOBA.org/Learn.

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education.

