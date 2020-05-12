Serge Lartchenko, MD, Recognized in D Magazine’s “Best Doctors” for Third Year

Serge Lartchenko, MD

Texas Infectious Disease Institute selected as 2020’s premier choice for infectious disease treatment in Collin County

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you or someone you love has an infection or illness that is resisting treatment or puzzling other healthcare professionals, what you want most is answers; to be connected with an expert who can get to the bottom of the issue. You may not know it, but what you want is an infectious disease specialist. And it just so happens that Dallas is home to one of the most respected infectious disease specialists in the region.Every year, D Magazine has area medical professionals vote on the very best doctors around for inclusion in its “Best Doctors” list. With a track record of helping patients when other doctors are stumped, Dr. Serge Lartchenko of Texas Infectious Disease Institute has been selected as 2020’s premier choice for infectious disease treatment in Collin County, making this his third annual award from D Magazine.Within the unique medical specialty of Infectious Diseases, Texas Infectious Disease Institute (TIDI) has been a solidly trusted leader for many years. And Dr. Lartchenko is at the helm of what is one of the largest infectious disease/infusion clinics in the North Dallas area. Patients come from across the region (and even the state) for treatment.Dr. Lartchenko is a trusted expert among his peers in treating foot infections and wounds related to diabetes, HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis and chronic urinary tract infections (UTI). He has built that reputation through a consistent ability to handle medically challenging cases.TIDI is a trusted resource for patients with surgery-related infections. Whether an infection of a prosthesis or a surgical site infection, Dr. Lartchenko is many doctors’ first contact when dealing with an aggressive infection, playing a crucial role in the wellness of this patient group.TIDI is a community authority in the treatment of HIV and AIDs. Dr. Lartchenko trained at the nationally recognized HIV Outpatient Program Clinic (HOP) in New Orleans, and ever since, he’s had a passion for helping this patient population. Treatment options are continually expanding and the team at TIDI is at the forefront of care.Another condition Dr. Lartchenko places at the center of his practice is chronic urinary tract infection. As the second-most common infection in the US, UTIs are rarely taken as seriously as they should be. Doctors trust the team at Texas Infectious Disease Institute to aggressively treat infections while providing a series of antibiotics that can effectively treat even resistant bacteria such as MRSA.Dr. Lartchenko is proud of all the recognition, including the most recent “Best Doctors in Collin County” 2020 list in D Magazine. If you or someone you love is suffering from a serious infection or a chronic illness, reach out . They can help.



