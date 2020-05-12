Data Zoo Identity Verification Solutions Start Using Innovative IPification Mobile Technology

IPification’s Mobile Authentication and SIM Swap protection enable Data Zoo to provide their clients with improved user security, privacy, and UX

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Vantage Limited, developer of IPification seamless authentication solution, and Data Zoo, a global provider of identity verification solutions, are happy to announce a partnership that will enable Data Zoo to provide clients from banks/finance, education, gaming, government, health, real estate, recruitment, and telecommunications industries with protection against latest threats.

Service providers and governments can now take advantage of Data Zoo’s solutions that include IPification’s technology that enhances the flow during user registration, login experience, and transaction verification, to achieve higher user retention, activity, and loyalty. IPification also offers maximum protection against fraudulent activities, especially the ones related to device change and SIM swap attacks.

“I see IPification as an exciting piece of the identity puzzle, which will enable secure seamless onboarding of customers around the globe,” Tony Fitzgibbon, CEO, Data Zoo, stated and added: “Now more than ever, Data Zoo and our clients can be confident we have the identity verification platform ready to deal with current and future threats. As a global service in a rapidly evolving industry, we need nothing less than the cutting-edge solutions to support our efforts.”

“Integrating our technology with Data Zoo’s solutions is a big part in achieving our vision to provide all users with an authentication solution that is capable of simultaneously providing top-notch security, privacy protection, and exceptional user experience,” said Mark Harvey, Chief Revenue Officer at IPification.

As an element of Data Zoo’s solutions, IPification enables governments and companies to provide their citizens and users the best-in-class authentication and verification services that require minimal user interaction. Transactions, user registration, and login, as well as other in-app actions, can now be authorized with a single tap, or run completely in the background, enabling reliable zero-tap verification.



About Benefit Vantage Limited & IPification

Benefit Vantage Limited (BVL) is a leading provider of cybersecurity and data backup solutions globally. BVL and its group of companies are incorporated in Switzerland, Serbia and Hong Kong, where they represent big brands like F-Secure and Acronis and develop its own solutions.

BVL’s flagship product is IPification, based on close partnerships with mobile operators to offer seamless authentication and fraud protection against device change and SIM swap attacks. IPification enables mobile applications and service providers to offer their users authentication that is secure, protects their privacy, and enables a smooth user experience.

For more information about IPification, please visit www.ipification.com

About Data Zoo

Data Zoo is a global financial technology company and is a trusted, leading AML and KYC identity solution provider with access to 4.7 billion records worldwide.

Through our single solution, IDU®, we provide instant electronic verification of individuals within APAC and non-APAC countries. Assisting customers in all industries and organisations that must comply with international Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC); and also including identity and age verification requirements, fraud detection and compliance obligations.

Celebrating 10 years of business, our mission is to create innovative, compliant and relevant solutions for our customers that answer current needs and anticipate future customer identity requirements.

For more information about Data Zoo, please visit www.datazoo.com



