First to release the fastest Sub-GHz OFDM Wireless SoC, Vertexcom takes the lead in Wi-SUN FAN SoC

Wi-SUN technology has long-distance transmission and low power consumption to meet the demand of smart grid and IoT market Vertexcom Technologies, is a long range, large scale, auto network of IoT and smart grid communication chip and networking software design company. It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, PLC and integrated dual-mode communication solutions.

VC7351 series achieves the milestone of wide-area large-scale IoT

VC7351 complies with IEEE802.15.4x specification, and the data rate can reach 2.4 Mbps, and the fastest proprietary data rate can reach 3.6 Mbps.” — Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom Technologies.

HSINCHU, HSINCHU COUNTY, TAIWAN, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertexcom Technologies Inc., an IoT and smart grid communication chip design company, is committed to research and development of Wi-SUN FAN technology. Vertexcom has launched the VC7351 SoC engineering sample that aims to be the fastest Sub-GHz OFDM Wireless SoC and Wi-SUN FAN capable. VC7351 SoC is the new generation SoC designed by Vertexcom, which supports OFDM modulation with a data rate up to 2.4 Mbps. It has a leading position in the wireless ISM frequency band and is also the perfect solution for IoT networks and sensor applications.Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom Technologies. stated that several products incorporating the first-generation Sub-GHz wireless communication solution SoC of Vertexcom, VC7300, has successfully obtained Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 certification. VC7300 utilizes FSK modulation technology to achieve the data rate 300 kbps. Through ceaseless endeavors, Vertexcom has developed its latest generation of wireless communication SoC, VC7351, which complies with IEEE802.15.4x specification and enhances the data rate to 2.4 Mbps. Moreover, VC7351 provides the highest proprietary data rate up to 3.6 Mbps.The key technology of VC7351 is OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing) modulation. It can be regarded as a special case of multicarrier transmission, which is capable of high-speed data transmissions and can effectively resist the frequency selective attenuation. Owing to these features, OFDM has gradually been attached importance and adopted by more products.After years of researches and developments, the R&D team of Vertexcom has mastered the vital characteristics of Wi-SUN FAN technology, such as long-distance, large-scale, self-organizing network, good security, high scalability, low power consumption to the Vertexcom products. E.g., VC7351 has the best sensitivity, selectivity, adjacent channel rejection, anti-interference ability, and very stable performance under carrier frequency drift. It can be widely used in smart meters, controllers of home energy management system (HEMS), smart city and smart streetlighting and other communication devices, and conducive to building a wide area large-scale IoT. Vertexcom, as one of the pioneers, has also applied for various invention patents related to the wireless transmissions and OFDM to consolidate its unique role.Vertexcom is one of the leading suppliers of Wi-SUN SoC and network software design companies, which has already attained the Wi-SUN FAN certifications for its products, including FAN PHY, FAN Router, and FAN Border Router. The Wi-SUN FAN certification is crucial to the Wi-SUN FAN certified product shipments. Vertexcom solutions can realize long-distance transmissions of more than thousand-points automatic networking based on Wi-SUN FAN, which are also applicable to interoperate with other Wi-SUN FAN certified devices to assist customers' communication modules, smart gateways, and other end-products. All these merits are to assist customers to quickly obtain the Wi-SUN FAN certification and to enter the markets efficiently.Vertexcom has been continuing to develop and promote Wi-SUN FAN certified products and related applications. Since Wi-SUN FAN certified products provide features such as IPv6, open standards, certifications, interconnections, and enterprise-grade security, they are suitable for applications in the field of smart energy (e.g. smart electricity meters, water meters, gas meters and smart grids), smart city (e.g. smart streetlights, smart buildings, industrial IoT), smart home (e.g. HEMS, smart home appliances), and smart sensor (e.g. M2M machine interconnection, smart environment monitoring) and so on so forth.About Vertexcom TechnologiesVertexcom Technologies, is a company of communication chips and networking software designs for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids . It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, PLC and integrated dual-mode communication solutions.About Wi-SUN AllianceWi-SUN Alliance is a global non-profit member-based association made up of industry leading companies. Its mission is to drive the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from organizations, such as IEEE802, IETF, TIA, TTC and ETSI. With more than 250 members worldwide, membership of the Wi-SUN Alliance is open to all industry stakeholders and includes silicon vendors, product vendors, services providers, utilities, universities, enterprises and municipalities and local government organizations.CONTACT:info@vertexcom.com+886-3-5601431



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.