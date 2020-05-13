Singapore SEO Agency Moves to Remote Work, Prioritises Employee Health During COVID-19

OOm team during its Zoom video conferencing for weekly check-ins

OOm, an SEO agency in Singapore has implemented a telecommuting policy in response to the stricter circuit breaker measures in place.

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 7th of April, Singapore entered the circuit breaker period in the effort to curb the escalating COVID-19 infections in the city. Two weeks later, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the extension of the circuit breaker measures by another four weeks until 1st of June, with additional and stricter rules in place.During this time, everyone is advised to stay at home as much as possible and businesses are forced to operate remotely.In response to the new directive, OOm, an SEO agency in Singapore , has implemented a telecommuting policy to continue to provide SEO services to its clients, but more importantly, to protect its employees and prioritise their health.Prioritising Employee Safety & Continuous CommunicationIt is essential for businesses that moved to remote work, to provide all the equipment required for their team members to be online and productive. It includes desktops and laptops and Internet connections, among other basic necessities.“Beyond the physical infrastructure, we have also outlined structured protocols and processes to maintain communication, ensure transparency, and monitor productivity during remote working,” said Ian Cheow, CEO and Co-Founder of OOm.Cheow also mentioned moving most of their communications to Slack, a collaboration platform, where they would exchange messages, as well as familiarising themselves with tools such as Google Meet and Zoom video conferencing for weekly check-ins with the team.Maintaining Open Lines of Transparent CommunicationPeople look to their employers for guidance. Another adjustment the company has made is to address employee concerns in an open and transparent way to engage them and reassure them of business continuity.The Singapore digital marketing company continues to give updates to its employees that align with the current government policies to help them navigate through the crisis.Finding ways to reimagine a business amidst a global crisis is crucial to minimise disruptions. If anything, these initiatives are proving the SEO agency’s resiliency and commitment to continue delivering services to its clients.Building Resilience Amidst the New NormalAs a black swan event, no one was ever prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak. But, while it’s the case, there are many lessons businesses can learn and carry forward post-pandemic.“COVID-19 has given businesses insights into how feasible it is to continue functioning in times of a global crisis like this,” Wyvan Xu, COO and Co-Founder of OOm.“We have seen how fast some businesses managed to transition from an online function to providing online solutions to counter the crisis. Unfortunately, those who have not made contingency plans are facing the major hit,” he added.Xu said that it’s never too late for businesses to reassess their offerings and start identifying the areas they can move online to maintain business continuity.Like many forward-thinking businesses, OOm is working on new internal guidelines based on lessons learned as well as solid contingency plans to allow business recovery and to better respond to future challenges.When the global crisis is over, it will be easy to identify which companies have the resilience to reshape their business strategy not only in today’s new normal but to also thrive in the future as well.Follow OOm Singapore on Facebook and other social media platforms for more updates.



