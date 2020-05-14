iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, announces additional new platform enhancements

iWave fundraising solutions for nonprofits

iWave is excited to announce its newest set of industry leading platform enhancements that help organizations validate a donor’s capacity and propensity to give

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution , is excited to announce the launch of its newest platform enhancements which better help nonprofit organizations validate a donor’s capacity and propensity to give. iWave’s new platform , released earlier this year, is built on next-generation architecture resulting in faster and more reliable results, more functionality, as well as additional data and software integrations.During the development phase of its newest platform, iWave consulted with fundraising experts and professionals. Their feedback led to the development of industry-leading features, such as customizable prospect profiles, continually expanding data sets and additional integrations with complementary software solutions, all while focusing on user privacy and security.These new industry-leading enhancements offer many benefits for iWave clients and will be available immediately and through early summer. The highlights of the new enhancements include:Data Set EnhancementsState Political Giving: iWave users now have access to a new source of political giving data which helps provide greater insight into a donor’s capacity and propensity to give. This data has been added to iWave’s federal giving dataset which will provide nonprofit organizations with a deeper knowledge of their donors political giving, an excellent indicator for charitable giving. Nonprofits can also use this information to help build stronger donor relationships by assigning gift officers to donors with similar political interests.CoreLogic Real Estate: The newest and most comprehensive view of CoreLogic’s premium real estate data, which helps nonprofits better estimate donor capacity, will be available in iWave. Unlike free real estate data sources, CoreLogic includes mortgage information which helps provide a full picture of a prospect's net worth.News and Obituaries with Alerts: iWave will help cut out the clutter with curated content and news from around the world that enhances the content of a prospect profile. Now nonprofit organizations can quickly discover the donor information they need including alerts for obituaries and newsworthy mentions.Luxury Data – Aircraft: Aircraft ownership data will be available as an additionalindicator of donor wealth.Wealth Screening EnhancementsDynamic Scoring: This new enhancement will enable nonprofit organizations to view wealth screening results under multiple settings depending on their fundraising goals. For example, within iWave’s settings, a healthcare organization can select Healthcare as the primary affinity (giving interest) to find donors that have donated to similar organizations in the past and that have a high capacity and propensity (giving history) rating. They then can change the primary affinity setting to Arts and Culture which will dynamically re-score the prospects. This will uncover individuals within their database with an affinity towards Arts and Culture, making them individuals more likely to contribute to their arts therapy program.Prospect Profile EnhancementsProspect profile customization with known real estate data: iWave users will have the ability to add known real estate data, including international properties, to prospect profiles for a more accurate view of their capacity to give. This release follows closely behind the profile enhancements released last week, including the ability to add known charitable gifts to a prospect profile. This customization allows fundraising professionals to make prospect profiles as flexible and comprehensive as they like, which will help them effectively assess donor capacity.IntegrationsRaiser’s Edge NXT Integration: iWave’s integration with Raiser’s Edge NXT will allow users to seamlessly access powerful fundraising intelligence data within the Raiser’s Edge NXT platform.Security and PrivacyMulti-factor authentication: Multi-factor authentication will help nonprofit organizations validate the identity of their users and protect sensitive donor information. This tool provides an additional layer of security to ensure access for the right users and it boosts the flexibility of remote employees.“We continuously strive to push the boundaries of nonprofit fundraising innovation to help our clients ask the right donors for the right amount at the right time,” said Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave. “Our entire team, from product development to client success managers are all extremely skilled and committed to delivering innovative solutions that exceed our clients’ needs and expectations. We have an incredibly robust new backend to the platform that has laid the foundation for future innovation and growth. For our clients, this will mean faster and more reliable results, more functionality, as well as additional data and integrations.”About iWaveiWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook and Instagram.



