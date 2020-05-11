Pythian’s Vice President of Business Development Recognized as One of CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pythian , is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform using the power of data, analytics and cloud, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Vanessa Simmons, Vice President of Business Development at Pythian, to its prestigious 2020 Women of the Channel list for the third time. Vanessa was also named to its 2020 Power 40 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of extraordinary individuals selected from the prestigious Women of the Channel list.CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.Vanessa’s passion for technology and talent for relationship building has led to her current role as VP of Business Development at Pythian. In 2013 she launched the Pythian Business Development team, which she has built from the ground up. For the past seven years, she has led Business Developments’ strategy which has focused on supporting Pythian's transformation into a cloud-first/cloud-forward technology company. She has actively built strong relationships with Google, Microsoft and Amazon that have helped drive Pythian's cloud focus forward to its current state —the fastest growing practice area of the business. 2019 was a banner year for Pythian, driving record-breaking channel influenced services revenue doubling that of the previous year. Pythian was also recognized as Google Cloud’s Data Analytics Partner of the Year, another key channel accomplishment.“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”“Vanessa is Pythian's secret weapon and the driving force behind the growth and success of our public cloud partner ecosystem,” said Keith Millar, President, Pythian Services Inc. “She has been wildly effective in solidifying and strengthening these relationships. She advocates on their behalf, both internally and externally, with an extraordinary amount of energy and enthusiasm.”The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 40 Solution Provider lists will be featured in CRNMagazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC About PythianFounded in 1997, Pythian, a Mill Point Capital portfolio company, is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform how they compete and win by turning data into valuable insights, predictions and products. From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian designs, implements and supports customized solutions to the toughest data challenges. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Infrastructure, Pythian was also named 2018 Google Cloud Data Analytics Partner of the Year. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or on our BlogAbout the Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.comPythian Contact:Lynda PartnerVP Marketing, Pythian Servicespartner@pythian.com613-794-8474###



